Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date
Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
Adidas needs Yeezy-like designs to thrive, but many sneakerheads say they're done with the brand
Sneakerheads have debated about what demand for Adidas shoes without Yeezy branding will be. At least one analyst firm sees plenty of demand for them.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images
Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Officially Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is set to drop next month. One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green” Gets Official Photos
Celtics fans will enjoy these. There are plenty of shoes that experiencing a resurgence right now, and one of them is the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that was forgotten about, largely because it came out after the Air Jordan 1, and right before the Air Jordan 3. Those aforementioned models are iconic, and consequently, the Jordan 2 got left behind.
Comments / 0