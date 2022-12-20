ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Amazon Fresh grocery stores slated for Plymouth, Dearborn

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

An Amazon Fresh grocery store appears to be slated for a long-standing retail development at the corner of Ann Arbor and Haggerty roads in Plymouth Township, according to a township official.

Earlier this month, Hometown Life first reported that plans were underway for the Plymouth Township Amazon Fresh grocery store. Another store is slated for Dearborn in a former Kroger space on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive, according to a Monday report by Crain's Detroit Business . The Kroger store space, on the north side of Michigan Avenue, closed in May 2019 . A Kroger remains on the south side of Outer Drive.

These two locations join others slated for Michigan, according to Crain’s, including Grand Blanc, Livonia, Rochester Hills, Roseville, Shelby Township and St. Clair Shores.

“People are excited about the future of economic development in Dearborn, and we welcome business to our city that energizes our economy while providing lasting value to our residents," said Bilal Baydoun, director of communications for the City of Dearborn. However, the Dearborn communications department said it could not comment on the specifics of the development at that former Kroger location.

Kurt Heise, Plymouth Township supervisor, confirmed that an Amazon Fresh store is under construction in a retail area near the recently opened $90-million Henry Ford Hospital facility on Ann Arbor Road near Haggerty. Heise, along with the township planner and the township engineer, approved the plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4Lqg_0jpNYsyK00

"We are hoping that Amazon Fresh is going to tap into this professional and affluent clientele that are going to be working and living in the Ann Arbor Road and Haggerty corridor," Heise said.

The overall retail development, which stems from 2004-05, has an LA Fitness as its anchor. Amazon Fresh is a new build, he said, and construction began in the fall.

"The walls are up, the roof is up and they are starting to finish the front facade area," Heise said.  "They are already working on the inside and I am thinking the building will be complete sometime next spring."

As for an opening date, Heise said his understanding is that Amazon will likely open all their metro Detroit stores at once.

"It's very exciting for folks; it may not be for everybody," he said. "I think this is just another choice for consumers who want the convenience of Amazon Fresh. It will fill a very good niche within our community."

Proposed plans submitted, Heise said, came from “Mendel Grocery." That is the code name that Amazon is known to use for its grocery stores.

Also, on nearby Haggerty Road in Plymouth is an Amazon distribution center.

"Amazon works very fast and very efficiently," Heise said. "When they commit, they are all in and get it done quickly."

Amazon, according to its website,  lists more than 40 Amazon Fresh stores in cities across the U.S.

In an email to the Free Press, an Amazon spokesperson wrote that "we do not comment on our future roadmap" and did not have any more details to share.

Here are 10 things to know about Amazon Fresh grocery stores.

What is Amazon Fresh?

You can think of it as an extension of Amazon's online grocery store, only this is a physical store that's extremely high-tech. It's nearly the opposite of your traditional type of grocery store (though a lot has changed with those models, too) where you walk in, grab what you need, get in line and check out. Its main concept is to be able to walk in and walk out with the items you just picked up.

What do stores typically stock?

Stores have a wide assortment of goods including national brands. They also offer a deli, produce, meats and seafood. Stores also have prepared foods that, according to Amazon, are made in-store daily.

How does it work?

Amazon Fresh stores offer several ways to shop and buy groceries and other items.  You will need the Amazon app to shop. But the whole idea is for the shopping experience to be "seamless."

  • Use a cart: Shop using carts provided and check out with a traditional cashier, using your own bags or bags provided.
  • Use an in-store Amazon Dash Cart: Grabbing a Dash Cart and a QR code on the Amazon app will allow you to sign in and use the cart. The cart has sensors that track items you put into it and take out. The cart has a built-in scale and screen where you can review what's in your cart. Once you’ve finished shopping, exit through the store's Amazon Dash Cart Lane and the card linked to your Amazon account is charged and receipts are emailed.
  • Just Walk Out technology: This is the main thrust of Amazon Fresh stores for seamless shopping. Shoppers enter the store by scanning a QR code on the Amazon App using your phone. You can also connect your Amazon account or credit card which also allows you to start shopping and skip the checkout line.

More: Amazon gives holiday gifts to Ukraine refugee familes

More: Metro Detroit movie theaters under pressure, need big 'Avatar 2' crowds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F62DS_0jpNYsyK00

Can I pay cash?

Yes. In most states, you will also be able to use Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program benefits without a Prime membership.

Do they have specials or sales?

Yes. Online, you can click on each store's individual weekly ad for specials and sale items.

Are these stores only for Amazon Prime members?

No. Anyone can shop at these stores. Stores, according to Amazon, do have staffed checkouts. If you want to use their Just Walk Out shopping or the store's Dash Cart you will need an Amazon account with a credit or debit card.

How else do these stores make it easier to shop?

With the Order Ahead option, you can place orders for deli, meat, pizza and seafood to be ready when you arrive or shop while it's being prepared. While shopping you can ask Alexa to help you find items in the store.

Does it cost more to shop at Amazon Fresh?

Amazon says it offers low prices across a "wide assortment" of national brands and high-quality produce, meat and seafood. It also has an "in-store" mode on the app that has extra savings for Amazon Prime members, free offers, digital coupons and weekly savings. You can also earn 5% back with a Prime-eligible membership.

What else can I do at these stores?

You can order through Amazon Fresh online and pick up at the store. You can pick up and return packages at participating stores.

How many Amazon Fresh stores are operating?

The first brick-and-mortar store opened in the Woodland Hills suburb of Los Angeles in 2020. There are now more than 40 stores in several cities and states across the U.S.

Source: Amazon.com

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Amazon Fresh grocery stores slated for Plymouth, Dearborn

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
SALINE, MI
metroparent.com

Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thieves rob Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thieves robbed an Amazon driver at gunpoint as he delivered packages on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon. The driver was parked near Pickford and Glastonbury when he was approached by two men wearing ski masks around 3:20 p.m. The driver told police one of the men was armed.
DETROIT, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
Eater

Lyndsay Green Is the First Black Restaurant Critic at the Detroit Free Press — And She Feels Invisible

In the grand tradition of food writing, over the weekend Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Lyndsay Green offered readers her reflections on her first year on the job. But it didn’t look like the typical roundup of food news fodder. Instead, she did something that many BIPOC journalists usually only do behind the scenes, amongst each other: She shared a vulnerable account of what it’s like to be one of just a few, if any, Black restaurant critics at a major daily U.S. newspaper — and how, at times, the experience has made her feel invisible.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22. 
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Flight delays, cancellations begin at Detroit Metro Airport: How to check flight status

Winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings were set to take effect across Michigan and other parts of the country as a snowstorm barreled through the Midwest, disrupting holiday travel just days before Christmas. Flight cancellations were climbing Thursday, surpassing 1,700 flights nationwide, including nearly 50 cancellations and 75 delays at the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying a turkey

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman who went to the store to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving walked away with a $4 million winning lottery ticket.According to Michigan Lottery, the woman, who requested anonymity, bought the ticket at the Kroger store on North Coolidge Highway in Troy."It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn't have time to," the woman said. "After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?

Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy