Mountain Valley Baptist Church to hold celebration after anonymous donor helps pay off mortgage

POCATELLO — Mountain Valley Baptist Church will hold a special service on Thursday after an anonymous $250,000 donation allowed them to pay off their mortgage.

Don Whitecar, pastor of the church, called the donation a miracle and that it makes it so the church can continue to serve the community.

“When I opened it up, I’d say shock was an understatement,” he said. “It’s going to enable our ministry to become more financially secure and stable.”

Whitecar said the church will hold a special service on Thursday to celebrate. There will be a meal at 6 p.m. and the service will be at 7 p.m. The community is invited to join.

“We thank the Lord and praise God for the provision,” he said.

Whitecar said they will also light a bonfire to burn the mortgage paperwork at the celebration.

“We have a fire pit outside,” he said. “Everyone will have a chance to burn some of the paperwork. We call it a mortgage burning service.”

The church will play Christmas music on its pipe organ. Parents with young children will be able to place their children in a nursery.

Whitecar said he looks forward to telling the story of the church building and how they were able to get to where they are today.

“We were only 35 people and we had $4,500 for our fund,” he said. “Now exactly two years later, we’re over 100 and we have no debts.”

Whitecar encouraged everyone to come to the service and take part in the church’s celebration.

“This has been a miracle church from the beginning,” he said. “We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate the miraculous way in which God provided the money to pay off our mortgage, and we look forward to sharing that with our friends in the community.”

Mountain Valley Baptist Church is located at 202 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello.