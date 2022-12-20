ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
A Mount Vernon teenager who fatally stabbed a cheerleading rival during a melee in April pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter.

The 15-year-old girl, who The Journal News/lohud has not named because of her age, was promised a sentence of 3 to 9 years in a state juvenile detention center for the April 8 killing of Kayla Green.

Green, 16, was a captain of the junior varsity cheerleading squad at Mount Vernon High School. The defendant was part of an independent cheerleading club, the Supreme All Stars, that Green had previously been with.

The large-scale fight downtown on East Prospect Avenue near Gramatan Avenue came shortly after a parade and City Hall celebration honoring the Mount Vernon High School boys basketball team for its state championship and undefeated season.

Several cell phone videos showed the altercation. Green and her friend, Mainece Simpson, were in a car when the defendant opened the back door. Simpson got out and was set upon by several girls as a police officer pushed the defendant to the side. She rejoined the scrum, holding a knife in her hand, and appeared to stab twice at Simpson, who was also hit by someone else wielding a large stick.

Green then got out of the car and joined the fracas, initially getting pushed out of the way before jumping in again. She was hit twice on the side of the head by another girl. The defendant then stabbed down at Green's back, grabbed her sweatshirt and stabbed again under it.

Police officers rushed Green to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Simpson was in court for the guilty plea along with her relatives and Green's family, who had been upset when a grand jury did not indict the teenager on a murder charge. The manslaughter charge accused her of intending to seriously injure Green. During her guilty plea, she acknowledged that's what she was trying to do.

Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace made the sentence promise after being assured by the prosecution that it was acceptable to the victims' families. The defendant was returned to Woodfield Cottage in Valhalla to await sentencing, which Cacace scheduled for Jan. 24.

