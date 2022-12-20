Read full article on original website
China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
