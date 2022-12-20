Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedLocal GuyScotland Neck, NC
Taxpayers foot the bill for this illegal "shot house with rooms for rent.Hot NewsSouth Weldon, NC
Scammers continue to dupe people out of money using Wake Co. Sheriff Major's name 7 years later
One woman was tricked into sending the scammers $900.00.
cbs17
Man arrested after walking away from Rocky Mount murder scene, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found him walking away from a murder scene. On Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street in reference to a shooting with injury. After arriving,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Receiving stolen property charge filed in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
jocoreport.com
Police: Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Altered Fire Department Check
SMITHFIELD – Police in Smithfield arrested a man at KS Bank on N. Brightleaf Boulevard after he allegedly tried to cash an altered check. Joseph William Boone Jr., of Valley Forge Way S, Cameron, NC was arrested December 14 and charged with uttering a forged instrument. Police said Boone...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. Rico Battle, 34, died from a shooting. Police responded to the 400 block of Edgecombe Street around 10:30 and found Battle, who died at the scene. Gavin Hill was arrested and charged with...
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
WITN
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December. Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd. The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has...
cbs17
Dirt bike stolen from Creedmoor outbuilding, sheriff’s office says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone stole a dirt bike in Creedmoor and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it. Authorities said Tuesday that a report was filed Saturday with the sheriff’s office about an unknown person or persons breaking into an outbuilding on Winwood Farm Road.
WITN
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
cbs17
Victim in Edgecombe County killing was shot during a dispute with suspect, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of...
Homicide investigation opens after body found in submerged Halifax County car identified
An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River.
cbs17
Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department's Blue Christmas shatters records
In December 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic made it logistically impossible for the Emporia Police Department to host its annual “shop with a cop” holiday event. Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw and the rest of the department scrambled for a safer alternative. Thus, Blue Christmas was born — where instead...
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
orangeandbluepress.com
Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself
A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
cbs17
Traffic stops in Roanoke Rapids lead to drug charges for two men
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two traffic stops on Thursday led to drug charges for two North Carolina men. A Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black Hyundai for speeding in the area of U.S. 158 and Dickens Road in Roanoke Rapids, the sheriff’s office said. The...
