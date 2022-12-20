Read full article on original website
Related
Mets and former Astro Carlos Correa 'working through' medical issue, ESPN reports
The former Astro left us wondering about his health this week when his free-agent deal with the Giants suddenly collapsed after a physical. Now, a source explained what happened.
WTOP
Blue Jays’ newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity
TORONTO (AP) — Despite the initial shock, Daulton Varsho views his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him. The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger was sent to Toronto for veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno on Friday.
WTOP
Ron Rivera declines to name starting QB after benching Taylor Heinicke
Rivera declines to name starting QB after benching Heinicke originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera declined to name a starting quarterback moving forward following Saturday afternoon’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a contest in which starter Taylor Heinicke was benched in favor of Carson Wentz.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Jalen Hurts, LB Kyron Johnson, OG Sua Opeta, DE Janarius Robinson, RB Trey Sermon, OG Josh Sills. DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, QB Will Grier, CB Trayvon Mullen, WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR James Washington, DE Sam Williams.
