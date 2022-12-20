ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Comments / 4

Related
indianapublicradio.org

GOP poll respondents would choose Mitch Daniels for Indiana Senate seat

A recent poll of Hoosier GOP voters says they’d choose former Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels for Indiana’s open US Senate seat in 2024. Now that GOP US Senator Mike Braun has announced he’s running for governor, several Republicans say they’re considering a Senate run. Daniels has not announced a campaign. When he steps down from the Purdue presidency next year, he’s slated to become chairman of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Desantis fills Broward School Board seat after Rod Velez missed deadline

FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis Public Schools faces attorney general complaints over $1 law

A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1.The complaint stems from the district’s passage of its reorganization plan, known as Rebuilding Stronger, which closes six schools at the end of 2022-23 and leaves a seventh building empty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many

Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wdbr.com

Safe or racist?

The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday

Winter arrives today! (At 4:48pm Eastern time.) Winter REALLY arrives tomorrow afternoon. Here are the expected times for the Winter Whiplash. Boy this sucker is INTENSE. Look at the computer-modeled temps for central Indiana at 6pm! From around 40 in the east to around 5 at the Illinois border!. Wind...
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy