FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO