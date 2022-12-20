Read full article on original website
indianapublicradio.org
GOP poll respondents would choose Mitch Daniels for Indiana Senate seat
A recent poll of Hoosier GOP voters says they’d choose former Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels for Indiana’s open US Senate seat in 2024. Now that GOP US Senator Mike Braun has announced he’s running for governor, several Republicans say they’re considering a Senate run. Daniels has not announced a campaign. When he steps down from the Purdue presidency next year, he’s slated to become chairman of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.
Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
Gov. Desantis fills Broward School Board seat after Rod Velez missed deadline
FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb selects Judge Dana Kenworthy to join the Indiana Court of Appeals
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy as the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Kenworthy will replace Justice Derek R. Molter who was appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court. “Judge Kenworthy is one of the...
Indianapolis Public Schools faces attorney general complaints over $1 law
A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1.The complaint stems from the district’s passage of its reorganization plan, known as Rebuilding Stronger, which closes six schools at the end of 2022-23 and leaves a seventh building empty...
Prominent Republican Calls for Election Officials to be "Locked Up"
Arizona Republican and defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, speaking to a crowd at a Turning Point USA event, has called for the arrest of election officials in the state, again repeating allegations that the election was fraudulent, The Hill reports.
Gov. Reynolds Among Governors Calling To End Federal Public Health Emergency
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins other governors in urging President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Twenty-five governors sent a letter to the president yesterday, saying the emergency phase of the pandemic is over. They’re asking Biden to let the PHE expire in April, giving states time to make preparations.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams
INDIANA – A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Hoosiers...
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Report: Stacey Abrams campaign more than $1 million in debt after failed governor's bid
ATLANTA — After raising more than $100 million in an unsuccessful bid to become Georgia's governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to reports. Lauren Groh-Wargo, who served as Abrams' campaign manager during the 2018 and 2022 races, confirmed the debt to Axios....
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many
Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
wdbr.com
Safe or racist?
The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Winter arrives today! (At 4:48pm Eastern time.) Winter REALLY arrives tomorrow afternoon. Here are the expected times for the Winter Whiplash. Boy this sucker is INTENSE. Look at the computer-modeled temps for central Indiana at 6pm! From around 40 in the east to around 5 at the Illinois border!. Wind...
texasbreaking.com
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
