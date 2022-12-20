While it may not draw as much attention as its big brother, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing offers almost as much class and performance as the CT5-V Blackwing. Slightly lighter and more nimble, as well as less expensive, this Cadillac supersedan is quite capable of delivering breathtaking performance both on and off the track. Now, Car and Driver has named the CT4-V Blackwing to its 2023 10Best list.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO