gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy C10 With 1,000 Horsepower Hits The Street With A Pro Driver: Video
From the bare metal exterior, to the 1,000-horsepower turbocharged LS V8, this 1967 Chevy C10 is absolutely raw. Now, we’re watching as pro driver Eric Curran takes the wheel for some fun out on the street in the following feature video. For those who don’t know, Eric Curran has...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Goddess Returns On All-New Cadillac Celestiq
After an extended absence of over 60 years, General Motors has announced the return of the iconic Cadillac Goddess emblem with the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. The Cadillac Goddess returns in the all-new Cadillac Celestiq electric flagship as a special tribute to Cadillac‘s golden years and rich design history, becoming a new symbol of the marque’s craftsmanship and personalization.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Pro (Base): First Photos
The GMC Sierra HD lineup receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bring all types of upgrades and enhancements to the heavy duty pickup. Thus far, GM Authority has brought you several real-world photo galleries of the SLE, SLT, Denali and Denali Ultimate. Today, GM Authority’s expert photographers have exclusively captured our first photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the Pro trim.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
What do you recommend to remove stains on the driver's seat? | Car Doctor
Q: I have a 2021 Honda HRV that is white with a light tan interior. There are a few stains on the driver's seat. Can you recommend a stain remover to purchase and how it should be applied? What are your feelings on using vinegar or other homemade remedies? A: I would use...
gmauthority.com
Here’s The 2023 Chevy Colorado Sales Mix At Start Of Production
The upcoming, next-gen Chevy Colorado promises a complete overhaul over the preceding, second generation of the mid-size pickup truck. Today, GM Authority has learned what GM’s planned sales mix will be once production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado begins. Following the start of regular production on January 25th, 2023,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sand Dune Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 represents the fifth model year for the fourth generation of Chevy’s full-size pickup truck. Introducing just a few changes over the refreshed 2022 model, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Silverado 1500 will have one less paint color to choose from. Sand Dune...
gmauthority.com
2025 Chevy Equinox Spied Testing Again
The 2025 Chevy Equinox was just spotted undergoing testing as a camo-clad prototype, giving us yet another early look at the next-generation crossover. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new 2025 Chevy Equinox out and about as a prototype. Per recent GM Authority coverage, a series of spy photos published in September depicting a camouflaged crossover have now been confirmed as showing the new ‘Nox, providing us with a separate point of reference for the upcoming generational overhaul.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Turbo 2.7L L3B Engine Whine Is Normal, Says GM
2023 Cadillac CT4-V It’s worth noting that transmission choice has no correlation to the whining noise. Certified GM service technicians are instructed to use a stethoscope to determine if the whining noise can be isolated to the lower oil pan area or transmission bell housing area. If this is the case, then the whine is likely being generated by balance shaft gear to gear interactions. This noise will not cause any durability or reliability issues for the vehicle, and an investigation by GM Engineering is currently underway.
gmauthority.com
1971 Chevy C10 Cheyenne THXDAD At SEMA 2022: Photos
It seems like almost every year, the vehicle builds at the SEMA show get more extravagant and otherworldly. However, sometimes it’s a vehicle’s story that makes it SEMA-worthy. Today, we have a 1971 Chevy C10 Cheyenne, nicknamed THXDAD (aka thanks dad), built in modest fashion with a heartwarming story.
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Buick Encore GX Improperly Cleared DTC P0521 Status
GM has issued a service bulletin for a reflashing of the Engine Control Module (ECM) for certain models of the 2020-2023 Buick Encore GX. The problem: affected units may be unable clear the status of the DTC P0521 (Engine Oil Pressure Sensor Performance) trouble code. If the ECM previously set this trouble code, the affected vehicle may be unable to pass Emission Inspection/Maintenance (I/M) testing.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Terrain Production Will Start
GM introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the GMC Terrain crossover with the debut of the 2022 model year, while the subsequent 2023 model ushered in only a few changes and updates. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 GMC Terrain will begin.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq AWD Luxury And Sport Launch In China
A week after GM Authority anticipated the imminent arrival of the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport in China, General Motors has just officially launched the AWD version of Cadillac‘s all-electric crossover with Luxury and Sport trims in the Asian country. The automaker expanded the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq‘s range in the...
gmauthority.com
Cruise AVs Giving First Rides In Phoenix And Austin: Video
GM’s autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, is now offering fully autonomous rides in the cities of Phoenix and Austin. To celebrate, the company recently posted a short video showing some of the first riders in the new cities. Clocking in at just over one minute, the video features Cruise riders...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months, on the 2022 Cadillac XT4 and 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT4. In addition,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Bolt EV A Steal With The Full EV Tax Credit
Given the recent announcement that the U.S. Treasury’s EV tax credit guidance will be delayed a few months, it’s possible that a few GM electric vehicles may be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. For some vehicles, like the Chevy Bolt EV, this could result in substantially higher levels of affordability.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EUV Discount Offers $6,300 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount offers $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EUV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV In Moonshot Green Matte: First On The Road Photos
For prospective Hummer EV buyers who would prefer an SUV body style over that of a pickup truck, the Hummer EV SUV is on the way. Offering similar features as its pickup relative. Today, we’re bringing you our first look at the 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 draped in the exclusive Moonshot Green Matte hue thanks to the following exclusive GM Authority photos.
gmauthority.com
GM Built More Than 40,000 Super Cruise-Equipped Vehicles So Far
GM has built over 40,000 vehicles equipped with Super Cruise, General Motors’ semi-autonomous driver assistance system. First introduced on the Cadillac CT6, The General has slowly expanded the semi-autonomous driving feature’s availability across its lineup. Thus far, Cadillac, Chevy and GMC offer vehicles with this technology:. GMC Sierra...
