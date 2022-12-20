2023 Cadillac CT4-V It’s worth noting that transmission choice has no correlation to the whining noise. Certified GM service technicians are instructed to use a stethoscope to determine if the whining noise can be isolated to the lower oil pan area or transmission bell housing area. If this is the case, then the whine is likely being generated by balance shaft gear to gear interactions. This noise will not cause any durability or reliability issues for the vehicle, and an investigation by GM Engineering is currently underway.

