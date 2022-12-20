Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock police investigating Thursday evening double-shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that wo people were found shot shortly before midnight Thursday.
KATV
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
Little Rock apartments struck by gunfire Thursday night
Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.
Arkansas State Police investigating shooting involving officer in Conway
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a shooting in Conway late Wednesday night lead to a man in custody and an officer placed on leave.
KATV
Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
Little Rock police searching for missing teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Jennifer Araceli was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016,...
Police announce more arrests in deadly January shooting of Little Rock father Jadon Shackelford
Little Rock police have made more arrests in a shooting case nearly a full year after the crime.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
Jacksonville police: Man driving while intoxicated arrested after deadly crash
A man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after Jacksonville police said he was the cause of a deadly crash.
A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Police investigate North Little Rock double-homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday the North Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 800 block of East 16th street. According to reports, once officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a...
mysaline.com
Man caught with 12yo Bryant girl pleaded innocent in Federal court
UPDATE: A mugshot was erroneously included with this article earlier, due to very similar names. We apologize for the mistake. A Michigan man was in Federal court in Little Rock Wednesday on a charge of “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a Bryant, Arkansas minor.
Little Rock man charged with murder after Chenal Parkway shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just after midnight on Sunday, officers with the Arkansas State Police asked for help from the Little Rock Police Department to look into a homicide in Lonoke County. According to reports, when LRPD officers were assisting ASP, they received notice of a shooting near the...
How you can avoid falling victim to car break-ins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several people have taken to social media to share their experiences of getting their cars broken into at parks in Central Arkansas. "You feel violated," Doris Krain said. That's how Doris Krain felt after she discovered her car got broken into near the Big Dam...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers seeing crashes, backups as snow reaches Little Rock
Multiple crashes happening in the Little Rock metro area are causing major backups as snow continues to roll into central Arkansas.
THV11
