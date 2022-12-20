ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
KATV

Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
THV11

Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Jennifer Araceli was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016,...
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
THV11

A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
THV11

Police investigate North Little Rock double-homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday the North Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 800 block of East 16th street. According to reports, once officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a...
mysaline.com

Man caught with 12yo Bryant girl pleaded innocent in Federal court

UPDATE: A mugshot was erroneously included with this article earlier, due to very similar names. We apologize for the mistake. A Michigan man was in Federal court in Little Rock Wednesday on a charge of “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a Bryant, Arkansas minor.
THV11

How you can avoid falling victim to car break-ins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several people have taken to social media to share their experiences of getting their cars broken into at parks in Central Arkansas. "You feel violated," Doris Krain said. That's how Doris Krain felt after she discovered her car got broken into near the Big Dam...
THV11

THV11

