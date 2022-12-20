Read full article on original website
WHSV
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
WHSV
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
WHSV
VDOT’s safety service patrol ready to aid travelers for the holidays
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With so many people planning to travel for the holidays, VDOT’s primary mission is to keep traffic moving, no matter the highway. Lane closures for maintenance and road projects are lifted throughout the interstates in the valley to make sure everyone can share the road.— including I-81, I-64, and I-66.
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
royalexaminer.com
Town Notice: Severe winter weather preparedness
The Town of Front Royal is closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for mixed precipitation, high winds, and low temperatures and the potential impacts on our community. Be assured that the Town has emergency response plans in place and is prepared to act quickly in the event of Power Outages and other possible issues.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department gives heating safety tips ahead frigid weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With some people in the valley possibly losing power in the cold on Thursday and Friday it’s important to be cautious when using a portable gas generator or a kerosene heater. The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) stresses the importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector.
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Our Community Place
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Whether they need food, hot meals showers, groceries to go home internet access job applications, and in recent years, we have tried to focus on trying to provide longer-term support for folks,” Sam Nickels explained. Nickels is the executive director for Our Community Place.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police take steps to ensure safety in winter weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -With inclement weather on Thursday the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) was on alert and took steps to keep both their officers and the public safe in the cold. “It’s a balance between us staying off the roadways and people staying off the roadways but also understanding that...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
WJLA
Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
WHSV
How to lower your chance of getting frostbite in major wind chill
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Frostbite can happen after 30 minutes exposed to wind-chills below negative 20. “It’s a burn from the cold, so it’s not any different to the skin or tissue than something hot, it would be like a thermal injury,” Dr. Andrew Blay said. Dr....
WHSV
Stanley boy raises money for Officer Nick Winum Playground
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A four-year-old boy from Stanley held a bake sale at The Total Look Salon throughout the week to raise money to help build a playground in honor of fallen Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum. Griffin Lanier raised over $1,500 throughout the week to help the Griffinwhereangelsplay...
WHSV
Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia. Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
WHSV
Central High School FCCLA prepares Christmas Eve meals for community families
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Central High School put their skills to the test Saturday morning. “A few of our members came together to prepare a meal for our community to help out,” Keriana Stottlemyer, president of FCCLA at Central High School said.
