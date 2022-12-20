ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Animal Control reminds pet owners to keep pets warm as temperatures drop

By Emma Riley
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Like humans, pets are impacted by the change in weather and with temperatures expected to get well below freezing this weekend, pet owners need to take precautions.

“If you have a smaller breed type of dog that’s not very thick on like a coat, a fur, like a husky or a shepherd, then you could use blankets. But the thicker, the better. The rule of thumb is if it’s cold for you, it’s cold for them,” Bay County Animal Control Officer Jacob Maloney said. “And they need to be warm just like everyone else to be warm. That’s why most people will just bring their dogs in or have a spot set for them for getting kind of shelter from the wind and being outside altogether.”

Gulf County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Maloney said when it gets closer to freezing temperatures it’s best to bring your pets inside, especially at night or when it’s wet outside.

“If you have full-time outside animals, what they can do is try to provide hay or outside heating devices to try to keep them warm in their areas,” Maloney said. “Adding hay to the outside of the dogs can actually or cats depending on if you have a cat or can actually curl up in that to stay warm during the cold months.

Maloney said people often overlook these types of scenarios.

“A lot of people grow up with dogs with their parents that do all the decision-making for the animals, and they just don’t realize those decisions, so it’s an opportunity to educate everyone on best practices for taking care of animals during extremely hot weather and extremely cold weather.”

If it gets too cold, the county may decide to open up a warm shelter.

If you have any questions you can give Bay County Animal Control a call at (850) 767-3333.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Related
Bear Creek Feline Center prepares for cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bear Creek Feline Center volunteers are bracing for the coldest temperatures the Panhandle has seen in many years.  “There’s going to be probably some wind associated with the passes,” Animal Handler Jim Broaddus said. “Passage of the front.” Officials began covering sides of cat habitats with plastic tarps Thursday. Bricks […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Experts share tips to keep cars protected in cold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the Panhandle seeing some of the lowest temperatures it’s experienced in years over the next several days, experts are cautioning people to make sure they have enough antifreeze in their vehicles. If not, they say there could be pricey consequences. “If you have straight water in there, you’re not […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Only a select few animals left to pick as a Christmas gift

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Animal Control only has a select amount of pets left to adopt in time for Christmas. About a dozen dogs and nine cats are looking for a ‘furever’ home. Shelter officials said their bunch is mostly mildly energetic. There is one puppy left but he won’t be ready […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Walton County firefighters battle flames at a house

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight. A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof. Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area. Investigators said […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Local experts predict big issue to come from cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not often Panhandle residents see below-freezing temperatures, so it’s important they make sure their homes are prepared to deal with it. Over at Whitehead Plumbing in Panama City, officials said to pay extra attention to the running water in your home. Still water freezes more easily, so it’s best […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Firefighters share tips on staying safe in cold temperatures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County firefighters are warning people about some of the wrong ways to heat their homes. Bay County Firefighters said they’re already busy during the holiday season, but the approaching cold front could make their jobs much more challenging. “So, we respond to a lot of house fires, and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Bay County organizations prepare to open warming shelters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures expected over the weekend, local agencies are working together to make sure every homeless person is provided for. “So many of us are just so blessed to have a warm place to sleep and a warm place to eat and to be able to celebrate the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Experts share tips for upcoming severe cold weather

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents across the Panhandle are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen in many years.  With temperatures well below freezing expected in several days, people are buying supplies at hardware stores to protect their homes. Stores are already running low on pipe insulators.  “If you have any exposed faucets, anything […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Panama City Beach police deliver toys and meals to families

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are making sure no child goes without presents under the tree and a home-cooked meal this Christmas. Officers partnered with Florida Watersports, who spent the month of December outside Walmart collecting toys from members of the community.  Each family also received either a ham or […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
NWFL Beaches International Airport prepares for cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If your weekend plans include hopping on an airliner, you may want to pay close attention to the weather. The arctic blast will force delayed and canceled flights over most of the country, but that shouldn’t be the case locally, where airport officials said they’re equipped to deal with cold […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Empty Stocking Fund reaches $200,000 goal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking Fund has officially reached its $200,000 goal! It’s the 39th year for the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund, one of their most impactful fundraisers of the year. The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Where there’s a need, there’s a Knight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local organizations doing their part to make sure anyone needing food this Christmas will have it. For over 35 years now Panama City Beach’s Knights of Columbus organization has been a part of making this difference in the community. Christmas Eve morning they will be preparing meals […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Santa brings his special helpers to ZooWorld: elf-igators

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — ZooWorld animals were up early this morning anticipating Santa’s arrival. He’ll be at the zoological park in Panama City Beach all week to take pictures for ‘Cajun Christmas.’ Next to Santa’s side will be ‘Buddy the Elf-igator.’ Buddy is a two-month-old alligator dressed in an elf costume. The two […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Bay Co. progresses on Fountain Community Center

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials continue to move forward with plans for a Fountain-Youngstown Community Center. On Tuesday the county was awarded a grant for the project worth more than $9 million. “I’m hoping it’s going to be a point of pride for them to be able to start using that and creating […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
