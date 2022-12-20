Read full article on original website
WTAP
Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Christmas Day Feast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Sunday afternoon. The feast is meant to provide those in the community who are in need with a Christmas meal. The meal will include chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, other sides and a dessert. Delivery...
WTAP
Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you tired of the traditional bow and ribbon to top your wrapped gifts?. Owner of Gift Gallery, Victoria West, gives a suggestion on how to enhance your topping. “You can just take curling ribbon, regular curling ribbon and thread some ornaments and put ornaments on...
WTAP
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
WTAP
Your Good News: Local musician releases song to honor the life of Danielle Church
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, has written hits such as “I’m Buck Wild” and “Fishing with Dad.” “Fishing with Dad” was featured in Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day commercial earlier this year. In 2016, he...
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
WTAP
Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison
Ross Addison Abicht, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born April 25, 1929, in Washington County, Ohio, a son of Edward Franklin Abicht and Ethel Alice Cunningham Abicht. Ross attended Sandhill School at Reno and Marietta High School. He served...
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
WTAP
Obituary: Wright, Vera L.
Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis. She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg...
WTAP
Even though it’s winter farmers are still busy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even though the main growing season is done, farmers are still busy preparing for winter. They still have to take care of cattle and prepare their farms for winter. WVUP Agriculture Department knows what farmers are getting ready to go through and are keeping farmers in...
WTAP
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls. Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather. Although the cruisers...
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
WTAP
Obituary: DeBerry, Marie Nicole
Marie Nicole DeBerry, 39, of Parkersburg passed away / at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 27, 1983 in Parkersburg, daughter of Terry Lynn Sims Day of Parkersburg and the late Dennis Ray DeBerry. She was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #697 and enjoyed physical fitness, especially weight lifting.
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
WTAP
Obituary: Porter, Robin
Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by...
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
WTAP
With the below freezing temperatures the MOV Health Department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the below freezing temperatures the MOV health department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite. “It’s important to wear lots of layers, several layers of loose fitting clothing that can help protect your body from frostbite. That can include a scarf, a knit mask that covers your face and mouth, mittens or gloves and making sure you cover your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers as your extremities are going to get very cold,” Public Information Officer, Amy Phelps said.
WTAP
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WTAP
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has been sentenced to prison for a federal gun crime. Joshua Dean Sprague was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release according to the court. Sprague was previously convicted in 2004...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire Friday afternoon in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire was reported in the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road about 11:45 a.m. Firefighters said flames were showing from the structure when they arrived. No injuries were...
Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
