PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the below freezing temperatures the MOV health department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite. “It’s important to wear lots of layers, several layers of loose fitting clothing that can help protect your body from frostbite. That can include a scarf, a knit mask that covers your face and mouth, mittens or gloves and making sure you cover your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers as your extremities are going to get very cold,” Public Information Officer, Amy Phelps said.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO