Chanute, KS

Kansas National Guard soldier sentenced after sexually exploiting child

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 4 days ago

CHANUTE ( KSNT ) – An Army National Guardsman from Chanute, Kansas has been sentenced for sexually exploiting an 11-year-old Missouri victim to produce child pornography.

The Department of Justice reports that Christian Sinclair, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 16 years in federal prison without parole. Sinclair was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

Sinclair pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child on March 2, 2022, according to the DOJ. He also admitted that he used a minor to produce child pornography from Aug. 1, 2020 to June 15, 2021.

2nd suspect charged in alleged sexual assault, hostage situation case in Topeka

According to Sinclair’s plea agreement, a captain in the Kansas National Guard contacted the Sierra Vista, Arizona, police department on June 15, 2021 while his unit was deployed to Arizona. The captain said that Sinclair, one of the soldiers under his command, was sexting an 11-year-old child in Missouri. Sinclair’s fiancée told the captain earlier the same day that she had found screenshots between herself and Sinclair in which Sinclair admitted to cheating on her with an 11-year-old child.

The child victim told investigators that she had sent Sinclair multiple pornographic videos and images of herself via Snapchat at Sinclair’s request, according to the DOJ. Sinclair admitted that he also sent pornographic images of himself to the child victim via Snapchat.

This case was brought forward due to Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the DOJ to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about the program, click here. To see the DOJ press release on Sinclair’s sentencing, click here.

