82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the books. For those choosing to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open. The full list is below:
Accident causing backed up traffic on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One lane is open following an accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus. According to crews on the scene say, the accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported at this time. Stay with us as we gather more information.
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are questioning officials about s new trash bill, earlier in the year, Lee County got rid of the dumpster sites by switching over to a curbside cart system. Now many are wondering about this new bill they’re receiving. Residents were told...
Auburn nonprofit organization gives free Christmas haircuts
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization in Auburn called D.A.C, also known as Discipline, Accountability and commitment, hosted free Christmas cuts this morning for children under the age of 18. The event was hosted at True Deliverance Church, where food, drinks and a fun game of basketball were...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
$1,000 reward offered for information in July Montgomery murder
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a July Montgomery homicide. Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the killing. David Werking, 19, was shot to death July 12. Police responded to a call at about 12:16 a.m....
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
Lee County residents talk about favorite Christmas traditions
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Tis’ the season! There are only two days until Santa comes to town. There are only a few more days until Christmas, and as you can see, Santa is here in Auburn, making one more stop before he heads back to the North pole. We asked residents in the area what their favorite Christmas traditions are and what they hope to see underneath the tree.
Opelika couple, professional Santa share importance of holiday inclusion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday is a time for many families to celebrate their traditions, some even culturally. However, some people would like more inclusion in holiday decor and characters. Cheryl and Ulysses Cooper began their Black Santa journey working in a Florida school system. “We have four daughters,...
Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with other organizations to host a Christmas tree recycling program. The program is set to take place December 26 through January 8 and will be held at various drop-off locations including:. Shirley Winston Park. Cooper Creek Park. Dinglewood Park. Britt David...
