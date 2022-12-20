ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities

Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are questioning officials about s new trash bill, earlier in the year, Lee County got rid of the dumpster sites by switching over to a curbside cart system. Now many are wondering about this new bill they’re receiving. Residents were told...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Auburn nonprofit organization gives free Christmas haircuts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization in Auburn called D.A.C, also known as Discipline, Accountability and commitment, hosted free Christmas cuts this morning for children under the age of 18. The event was hosted at True Deliverance Church, where food, drinks and a fun game of basketball were...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
WSFA

3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County residents talk about favorite Christmas traditions

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Tis’ the season! There are only two days until Santa comes to town. There are only a few more days until Christmas, and as you can see, Santa is here in Auburn, making one more stop before he heads back to the North pole. We asked residents in the area what their favorite Christmas traditions are and what they hope to see underneath the tree.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika couple, professional Santa share importance of holiday inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday is a time for many families to celebrate their traditions, some even culturally. However, some people would like more inclusion in holiday decor and characters. Cheryl and Ulysses Cooper began their Black Santa journey working in a Florida school system. “We have four daughters,...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with other organizations to host a Christmas tree recycling program. The program is set to take place December 26 through January 8 and will be held at various drop-off locations including:. Shirley Winston Park. Cooper Creek Park. Dinglewood Park. Britt David...
COLUMBUS, GA

