wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
WJCL
Winter storm causes travel disruptions in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A massive winter storm is causing headaches for millions of Americans traveling to spend the holidays with family. Even though our area is not forecasted to see any snow, we're still feeling impacts from the storm. "They were predicting snow and ice in our area, so...
WMBF
South Carolina Highway Patrol breaks down what travelers can expect on roads this Christmas weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the drop in temperatures, South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging people to prepare their vehicles just as they would their homes. Trooper Nick Pye says it’s surprising the number of people he sees who run out of gas during their commutes or don’t have a spare tire.
wtoc.com
Travelers impacted by holiday traffic a day before Christmas Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 is packed with people trying to make it to loved ones in time for the holidays and with a lot of cars on the road, comes traffic. The Georgia Welcome Center off of I-95 had a lot of cars in the parking lot earlier. Many...
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
coladaily.com
Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready
The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
wtoc.com
Holiday travelers try to avoid delays at airport, get home for Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The threat of severe weather has a lot of people trying to avoid a travel nightmare Friday night. Thousands of people across the country are experiencing delays and cancellations. The last thing any traveler wants to see in the days leading up to Christmas is their...
wtoc.com
Prepping pipes for cold weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are only going to get colder as we head into the holiday weekend and we want to make sure you’re prepared. Pam Flasch, from the Beautfort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, joined Afternoon Break to share some tips.
FOX Carolina
33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
FOX Carolina
SCDOT crews begin to treat roads to prepare for potential winter weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said crews are preparing roads around the state for potential winter weather over the holiday weekend. Officials said crews pretreated certain roads and bridges to prevent ice and snow from building up. They added that they are monitoring...
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
Prep your home ahead of freezing temperatures in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, with temperatures continuing to dwindle down. Our Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is predicting low temperatures of 24 and 25 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
wtoc.com
Gas prices continue to go down ahead of the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Thursday morning, the average price around the nation is $3.10 a gallon. But according to Gas Buddy the national average is expected to drop to $2.98 on Christmas Day. This will be the first time the average around the country has dropped below $3 a gallon in nearly 600 days.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
wtoc.com
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC
UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
