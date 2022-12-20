Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For North Bay And Interior Valleys
NAPA (BCN) The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Sunday morning for the East Bay interior valleys and North Bay valleys. The advisory was issued at 2:42 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Sunday. The Weather Service reported Santa Rosa, Napa and Byron have visibility of a quarter...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. There is a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys and East Bay valleys that extends through 10 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for low lying coastal areas through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday Morning News Roundup
1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint
CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash Thursday As He Escorted Dead Father To Cemetery
OAKLAND (BCN) A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur...
The San Francisco story behind the ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ album
The animators originally thought that the score would doom the movie.
The 3 most expensive San Francisco homes that didn't sell in 2022
2022 has been a tough year for luxury homes on the public market.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
Nick’s Crispy Tacos in San Francisco to close after 20 years
The best way to eat at Nick's Crispy Tacos is to order a taco "Nick's Way."
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
'Critically ill' mountain lion cub found by California homeowner, rescued by Oakland Zoo
The zoo staff named the cub "Holly" in honor of the holidays.
Collision During Pursuit Of Carjacking Suspects Leaves Person In Critical Condition
FREMONT (BCN) A juvenile was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle Sunday in Fremont and leaving a person in critical condition from a crash while fleeing, police said. The carjacking occurred at a store on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road at 5:08 p.m. Multiple suspects confronted a female victim in...
Finding love in the Bay Area is hard. An Oakland bar has a retro solution.
"I'm a sucker for romance and anything remotely sentimental."
The Walt Disney Family Museum holds secrets to Disneyland
There are places deeply associated with Walt Disney, both his life and the mythology surrounding it: Disneyland and Walt Disney World, of course, but also his childhood hometown, which inspired Main Street, U.S.A.; the storybook home in Los Angeles where he built his daughters a replica of Snow White’s cottage; the Griffith Park carousel where he first dreamed up the park.
San Jose Man Charged With Felony Drug Sales To Minors In Case Related To Overdose Of 15-Year-Old
A San Jose man has been charged with felony drug sales to minors in a case related the overdose of a 15-yeaer-old and sales to a group of Los Gatos High School students, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Prosecutors said Simon Armendariz, 23, was selling drugs to...
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Man Charged For Alleged Hate Crime Attack On Haight Street
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault and a hate crime enhancement for an alleged antisemitic attack on Haight Street in San Francisco, prosecutors said Thursday. Eduardo Navarro Perez was arrested last Saturday for the attack, in which prosecutors allege he asked the victim if he...
