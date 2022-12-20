ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

SFGate

Dense Fog Advisory Issued For North Bay And Interior Valleys

NAPA (BCN) The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Sunday morning for the East Bay interior valleys and North Bay valleys. The advisory was issued at 2:42 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Sunday. The Weather Service reported Santa Rosa, Napa and Byron have visibility of a quarter...
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. There is a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys and East Bay valleys that extends through 10 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for low lying coastal areas through 2 p.m. Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sunday Morning News Roundup

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Sunday morning for the East Bay interior valleys and North Bay valleys. The advisory was issued at 2:42 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Sunday. The Weather Service reported Santa Rosa, Napa and Byron have visibility of a quarter mile or...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint

CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Walt Disney Family Museum holds secrets to Disneyland

There are places deeply associated with Walt Disney, both his life and the mythology surrounding it: Disneyland and Walt Disney World, of course, but also his childhood hometown, which inspired Main Street, U.S.A.; the storybook home in Los Angeles where he built his daughters a replica of Snow White’s cottage; the Griffith Park carousel where he first dreamed up the park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Man Charged For Alleged Hate Crime Attack On Haight Street

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault and a hate crime enhancement for an alleged antisemitic attack on Haight Street in San Francisco, prosecutors said Thursday. Eduardo Navarro Perez was arrested last Saturday for the attack, in which prosecutors allege he asked the victim if he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

