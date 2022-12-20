ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen the light?

By Will Richmond, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Count me among the Christmas light fans out there. Of course, unless you're a real Scrooge I'm not sure how you could have a position against them, but it's certainly possible to be indifferent.

My home display is admittedly modest. Twinkling white, icicle lights across the length of the front of my home, with large colored bulbs on trees in front. Red- and green-lit ornaments hang in the front windows. I've lived in my current home for five years, adding a little something each year.

In comparison to some other homes, my display is very small.

Take for instance the displays in Westerly, East Providence and Exeter, where the owners spend months planning and setting up the sparkling shows. Providing free festive stops during the holidays.

The Journal's Jack Perry talked with the families behind these displays, where he got the details on not just what you can see when visiting but also all of the work that goes into putting the lights, inflatables and other pieces of the puzzle into place.

A couple of teasers. One family has run electrical wiring underground to support their display, while another employs more than 300 inflatable figures in their display.

I guess I might need to up my game a little.

Read Jack's story here.

• Planning to cook a roast this Christmas? Gail Ciampa has some tips to get it just right.

• R.I. high school coaches are naming the best of the best from fall sports. Check out The Journal's sports page to see the selections.

Today's Weather ☁ Sunshine will mix with some clouds. Highs in the low-40s are expected.

GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Battery explosion temporarily disrupts ABC6 Newscasts

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Cape Cod Hells Angels ensure that 40 kids and local homeless have a Christmas

The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various fundraising throughout the year. During the holiday season, they host their annual toy drive in hopes of giving to children living in local shelters with their families. “The bags are ready to be distributed out to the homeless,” said Jeremy Borges. “In each bag there are hand warmers, socks, gloves, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, pads for ladies, a bag of snacks, and 6 waters. We are also handing out clothing. To those who had donated we thank you, we appreciate it.”
WESTPORT, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Patriot Place Winter Break, Salem Frozen Fire Festival, reindeer quest

By Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ-TVBOSTON -- The holidays are here and school is out -- and if you're looking to stay busy with the kids, WBZ-TV has you covered all week!WINTER BREAK AT PATRIOT PLACEPatriot Place is hosting family-friendly activities each day for the end of the year. From a pajama party and magic show, to a mini "Amazing Race" competition and the return of the Dino Adventures reptile show, there's something for everyone all week long in Foxboro. The events kick off Monday at 10 a.m. with some gift card giveaways.    https://www.patriot-place.com/school-break/When: December 26 - January 2Where: Patriot Place, FoxboroCost:...
SALEM, MA
ABC6.com

Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
