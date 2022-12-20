Have you seen the light?

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Count me among the Christmas light fans out there. Of course, unless you're a real Scrooge I'm not sure how you could have a position against them, but it's certainly possible to be indifferent.

My home display is admittedly modest. Twinkling white, icicle lights across the length of the front of my home, with large colored bulbs on trees in front. Red- and green-lit ornaments hang in the front windows. I've lived in my current home for five years, adding a little something each year.

In comparison to some other homes, my display is very small.

Take for instance the displays in Westerly, East Providence and Exeter, where the owners spend months planning and setting up the sparkling shows. Providing free festive stops during the holidays.

The Journal's Jack Perry talked with the families behind these displays, where he got the details on not just what you can see when visiting but also all of the work that goes into putting the lights, inflatables and other pieces of the puzzle into place.

A couple of teasers. One family has run electrical wiring underground to support their display, while another employs more than 300 inflatable figures in their display.

I guess I might need to up my game a little.

Read Jack's story here.

• Planning to cook a roast this Christmas? Gail Ciampa has some tips to get it just right.

• R.I. high school coaches are naming the best of the best from fall sports. Check out The Journal's sports page to see the selections.

Today's Weather ☁ Sunshine will mix with some clouds. Highs in the low-40s are expected.