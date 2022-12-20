Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Christmas Photo of Herself Dressed as a Snowman

Victoria Beckham traded posh for precious and posted a throwback snapshot of herself rocking a snowman costume over the weekend.

“Check me out!!” the Spice Girls star and fashion designer wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18), adding a crying-laughing emoji to her caption for the festive photo.

“The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!!” Beckham said.

A number of fans in the comments pointed out her resemblance to her 20-year-old son, Romeo. Victoria has four children with husband David Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Beckham was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live , where she was asked what her top karaoke pick is. Though her initial answer was the girl group’s classic “Spice Up Your Life,” she shifted gears to “Stop,” as it’s arguably “got a really great little dance routine that goes down a storm when doing karaoke.”

