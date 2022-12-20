ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Christmas Photo of Herself Dressed as a Snowman

By Ashley Iasimone
Victoria Beckham traded posh for precious and posted a throwback snapshot of herself rocking a snowman costume over the weekend.

“Check me out!!” the Spice Girls star and fashion designer wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18), adding a crying-laughing emoji to her caption for the festive photo.

“The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!!” Beckham said.

Mariah Carey Gives Stamp of Approval to David Beckham Singing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

A number of fans in the comments pointed out her resemblance to her 20-year-old son, Romeo. Victoria has four children with husband David Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Beckham was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live , where she was asked what her top karaoke pick is. Though her initial answer was the girl group’s classic “Spice Up Your Life,” she shifted gears to “Stop,” as it’s arguably “got a really great little dance routine that goes down a storm when doing karaoke.”

See her cute snowman pose below.

Billboard

‘All Is Not Calm’ in Hilary Duff’s Hilarious Family Christmas Card

Hilary Duff has three children 10 years and younger under her roof, so you can be all but certain that her Christmas won’t be a “Silent Night.” In a hilarious Wednesday (Dec. 21) Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer-actress shared her holiday card with her husband, musician Matthew Koma, and their family, featuring an adorably chaotic group photo. The How I Met Your Father actress and Koma (born Matthew Bair) appear to be held hostage as they sit back-to-back in separate chairs in the photo. Tied together by a string of Christmas lights held by 10-year-old son Luca — whom Duff shares...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Pal Todrick Hall Shares Sweet Story About Singer’s Kind Gesture to Fan With Cancer

Todrick Hall is sharing a heartwarming story about his good friend Taylor Swift just in time for the holidays. On Monday, the singer and actor recognized Swift’s kindness toward a superfan who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 3 — Taylor Swift 12/20/2022 “I don’t feel like these stories get shared enough,” Hall begins his video on Instagram. “Seeing as it’s the holidays, I thought this story might warm your heart.” In the minute-long clip, the 37-year-old artist explains that he received a message in early December from his good friend Holly, who mentioned that her friend Estelle —...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Shades Avery Cyrus for Using Her After Breakup: ‘There Was Nothing to Gain Anymore’

More shots fired! JoJo Siwa made quite the accusation about her recent breakup with Avery Cyrus in a new TikTok on Tuesday. Using a viral sound taken from the “My Brother My Brother and Me” YouTube channel, the former Dance Moms star revealed what she was really trying to say onscreen. “But I love you Why are you breaking up with me??!!!” she wrote before offering up two different options: “There’s someone else” and, uh, “You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you’re ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top’…” Related JoJo...
Billboard

Red Velvet & aespa’s ‘Beautiful Christmas’ No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

The holiday spirit is in the air on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, as Red Velvet and aespa’s “Beautiful Christmas” tops the Dec. 24-dated list. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 9-15. Related Red Velvet...
Billboard

Lily Allen Defends ‘Nepo Babies,’ Says Kids With Famous Parents ‘Crave Stability and Love’

Lily Allen is offering up her two cents about nepotism babies. The singer and actress, 37, defended “nepo babies” in a series of tweets on Monday and Tuesday (Dec.19-20), arguing that children with famous parents are often “starved” of basic emotional needs and “crave stability” while growing up surrounded by the constant demands of the entertainment industry. Related John Mayer Reveals Who 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' Is About on 'Call Her Daddy' Holiday Special 12/20/2022 Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, tweeted that the nepotism babies people “should be worrying about” are those with parents working in legal,...
In Touch Weekly

Is ‘Sister Wives’ on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? See TLC’s Schedule

Every Sunday night, fans of the hit TLC show Sister Wives tune in for the newest chapter in the lives of polygamist Kody Brown, wife Robyn Brown, ex-wife Christine Brown and – spoiler alert! – now ex-wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. After the season 17 finale aired on December 11, 2022, fans have been waiting to watch part one of the tell-all Sister Wives: One on One. But with Christmas Day 2022 falling on Sunday, December 25, fans will be wondering if the network will air a new episode. Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out if a new episode of Sister Wives is on tonight on TV tonight on Christmas Day 2022!
DoYouRemember?

What’s Been Covered More? John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas’ Vs. Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the brains behind some of The Beatles‘ biggest songs. Both friends were creative and talented songwriters, growing together while their music careers took off alongside. Even after The Beatles split, John and Paul continued to thrive in their singing careers, including making some of the all-time Christmas classics.
Billboard

The Game Defends Preteen Daughter’s Outfit: ‘Before the Internet Gets to INTERNET’n…’

The Game used social media to preemptively shut down critics of his 12-year-old daughter’s choice of outfit on Monday (Dec. 19). Related The Game Drops Eminem Diss Track, BlackPink to Take On VMAs, Bella Poarch Talks New Music & More |… 12/20/2022 Sharing a current snap of Calilynn Dream next to one of her as a toddler, the rapper wrote, “Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop.” In the first photo, the preteen crouches on the ground, staring down the camera in...
Billboard

Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Enjoying Christmas Fun: ‘I Thought God Was Calling Me Back’

Tamar Braxton wants people to take the flu seriously this season. The singer and TV personality revealed on Friday (Dec. 23) that she had to be rushed to the hospital due to the severity of her symptoms. The “Love and War” singer started out her Instagram post by pointing out that she wasn’t seeking attention, but that her message was to bring attention to the seriousness of the flu. “I was with my best friends … shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I...
Billboard

Kate Bush Reflects on ‘Running Up That Hill’ Success, Shares Message of ‘Hope’ in 2022 Christmas Message

Kate Bush is looking back on the ups and downs of 2022. In a bittersweet message titled “Merry Christmas” on her website, the 64-year-old U.K. pop icon reflects on the pains of the the past year, including the war in Ukraine and death of Queen Elizabeth II, but also shares thanks for the renewed success of her classic 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and expresses hope for a brighter 2023. Related 6 Best Covers of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' 12/22/2022 “I don’t think any of us have ever known a year like this one,”...
Billboard

TWICE’s Tzuyu Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas Cover of Ava Max: Watch

With just days left until Christmas, TWICE‘s Tzuyu is spreading cheer to ONCEs everywhere by gifting them a cover of a holiday track on Wednesday (Dec. 21). The K-pop star went with a modern Christmas song and put a sweet spin on Ava Max‘s 2020 song “Christmas Without You.” Related The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022: Staff Picks 12/22/2022 The TWICE vocalist filmed a video to accompany her take from the studio, and is in a cozy white sweater, red scarf and a festive reindeer headband complete with small antlers. Kicking off the first verse, Tzuyu went with a serene delivery of the track...
Billboard

Jay Wheeler & Zhamira Zambrano Are Married: See the Sweet Post

Puerto Rican artist Jay Wheeler and Venezuelan newcomer Zhamira Zambrano tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony on Wednesday. Wheeler shared the exciting news on his social media with a video of his wife dressed in a baby blue gown and singing “Dicelo,” the collaborative heartfelt track they released in August. “I got married! I got married to the best woman on earth,” he’s heard saying in the background. The newlywed couple met at the East Hotel in Miami and made their relationship Instagram official in February. Zambrano, who competed in the sophomore season of Univision’s La Banda, later...
Billboard

Nicole Scherzinger Is ‘Down for a Collab’ With Taylor Swift

When she grows up, she wannabe famous, wannabe a star, wannabe … Taylor Swift‘s next collaborator. Nicole Scherzinger shared with followers in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) TikTok that the door is definitely open if a certain 11-time Grammy-winning pop star ever wants to get into the studio together. In the TikTok, the former Pussycat Dolls star stands in a recording booth, dressed in a black dress. Singing into a microphone, she jams out to a mashup of Swift’s latest No. 1 single, “Anti-Hero,” and “Buttons,” one of Scherzinger’s own hits. Related Here Are All of Taylor Swift's Biggest Accomplishments in 2022 12/21/2022 “I’d be...
Billboard

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Go Carpool Caroling for Christmas ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited Thursday (Dec. 22) for a very special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke. In a bonus clip shared to YouTube, Criss takes the wheel as his former Glee co-star delivers her single “Christmas in New York,” from her 2019 holiday album Christmas in the City. “Rockefeller’s covered in the lights/ Families are playing on the ice/ From Harlem to the Battery/ Every corner’s bustling/ Suddenly it’s Christmas in New York,” she sings over her pal’s hilarious commentary (“You’re flat, you’re flat… I sounded better”). Related Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Breaks Broadway Box-Office Record 12/22/2022 Next, Criss dusts off...
Billboard

Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber’s Photographer, Mourns Loss of Son After Premature Birth: ‘How Fragile Life Is’

Gone far too soon. Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber‘s longtime photographer and music video director, took to social media on Monday (Dec. 19) to share the news that his baby son had died after a premature birth. “It’s with a broken heart that I share on December 1, 2022 at 9:41pm, my wife Amy went into a preterm labor and gave birth to our baby boy, Daniel Thomas Kramer after 21 weeks,” Kramer wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself cradling the tiny baby, whose face was covered by a heart emoji. “A name after both our fathers. He weighed 14oz and...
Billboard

Lizzo Shows Off Her New ‘Wolf Cut’ on TikTok

Lizzo, fresh off of her appearance as musical guest on SNL last weekend, has a fresh new look. She took to TikTok on Tuesday (Dec. 20) to show off her new hairstyle, a wolf cut featuring shaggy, wavy layers and bangs. “are we loving the wolf cut ???” she asked her followers on the post, which had reached 3.9 million views at press time. Related From Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, Which Musician Should Be in Charge of Twitter? Vote! 12/21/2022 In the video, Lizzo mouths a Blair Waldorf line from the original Gossip Girl series: “Some people are simply better than others.” Her cute new hairstyle can also be seen in a second clip, in which the singer applied lipstick and showed off her outfit, a T-shirt dress with cut-outs. “I’m posting a lot today so beware,” she wrote. “Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday,” she added in an Instagram glimpse at herself in the mirror. See Lizzo’s new hairstyle below and on her TikTok. More from BillboardFrom Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, Which Musician Should Be in Charge of Twitter? Vote!Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber's Photographer, Mourns Loss of Son After Premature Birth: 'How Fragile Life Is'From Beyoncé to Brent Faiyaz, What Was Your Favorite R&B Album of 2022? Vote!
Billboard

Will Adele Ever Release a Holiday Album? Here Are 12 Acts We’d Love to Make a Seasonal Set

While it may seem like most every major artist has released a full-length holiday album, there are still quite a few superstars that have yet to drop a seasonal project – including such chart-topping acts as Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran. Related Adele's Las Vegas Residency: Here's What It's Like Inside 'Weekends With Adele' 12/20/2022 On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), hosts Katie and Keith discuss a dozen artists that are missing from the holiday cannon and debate whether we’ll ever actually get a seasonal album from them. (We’re looking at you, Paul McCartney!) Also on the show, the Pop...
Billboard

John Mayer Reveals Who ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland‘ Is About on ’Call Her Daddy’ Holiday Special

John Mayer stopped by Call Her Daddy for the hit podcast’s first-ever holiday special and spilled some major tea about his breakout hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” The topic came up when host Alex Cooper asked the rocker what he was like in high school, in an episode that dropped Tuesday night (Dec. 20). “I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer admitted. “So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there’s like a jocky-ness to me, you know? Like there’s an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school...
Billboard

‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ for BTS Member V: Listen to His Cover of the Holiday Classic

It’s the season of giving, and BTS‘ V is gifting ARMY with his cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” His take on the seasonal classic arrived on Friday (Dec. 23). In the accompanying video shared on YouTube, the singer croons deeply into a microphone while casually dressed in an oversized hoodie. Related Best New Christmas Songs for 2022: Lizzo, Camila Cabello & More 12/23/2022 Midway through the song, he pulls up the hood to cover his head and enthusiastically sings, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” emphasizing his words with small pumps of his fists. “Soon the bells will...
Billboard

Justin Bieber Merch Pulled by H&M After Star Claims Products Were Unauthorized

H&M has reportedly pulled a collection of Justin Bieber-inspired merchandise following the pop star’s claims that the products were not approved. “Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online,” the retail clothing company said in a statement, the BBC reported Wednesday (Dec. 21). Related Justin Bieber Claims H&M Released Merch Collection Without His Permission 12/21/2022 On Monday, Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story that H&M was selling unapproved items featuring his image and song lyrics. The products, which appeared on the company’s website, included a tote bag, a sweatshirt, a sweatshirt dress, and more. “I...
Billboard

Billboard

