This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
whdh.com
Community members taking a stand after racist graffiti found near Wayland High School
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are taking a stand after racist graffiti was found near Wayland High School. Students and their families stood outside the school Wednesday with signs of peace and love. They said they are hoping to counteract the hateful message left on the side of the community building facing the road in front of the high school.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
whdh.com
Westford police warning of aggressive coyote
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
Police: Leominster Hospital locked down due to threats, officials investigating
LEOMINSTER, Ma — 3:54 P.M. UPDATE. Leominster Hospital has resumed normal operating procedures after it was determined the threat was made from out of state. The investigation remains ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY. Leominster Hospital entered a lockdown Thursday afternoon after an individual made threats against the building or someone inside.
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
nbcboston.com
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man accused of driving truck into Hampton restaurant waives court arraignment
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man who is facing charges after crashing his truck into a Hampton restaurant waived his arraignment Thursday. “It took me a couple of seconds to realize it was a truck,” said Hakim Said, Greg’s Bistro owner. “I thought it was an explosion at the beginning."
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight
MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
Fitchburg Man Indicted In Slaying Of Worcester Mother Of 2, Wounding Her Mom: DA
A Worcester grand jury this week indicted a Fitchburg man in the shooting death of a 41-year-old mother of two and her mom. Keith Jones, 32, faces a slew of charges stemming from the July 16 shooting at 629 Cambridge Street, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Felicia Obeng, 41,...
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
