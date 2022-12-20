ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

whdh.com

Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
SALISBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road

WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Community members taking a stand after racist graffiti found near Wayland High School

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are taking a stand after racist graffiti was found near Wayland High School. Students and their families stood outside the school Wednesday with signs of peace and love. They said they are hoping to counteract the hateful message left on the side of the community building facing the road in front of the high school.
WAYLAND, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Westford police warning of aggressive coyote

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
MEDFORD, MA
frmedia.org

Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust

A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA

