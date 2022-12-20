LUCID Vision Labs, Inc., right this moment introduced the sequence manufacturing of its new Atlas10 digicam that includes the Sony IMX487 ultraviolet (UV) sensor. The ATX081S-UC 10GigE PoE+ UV digicam outfitted with the excessive UV sensitivity 8.1 MP Sony IMX487 international shutter CMOS sensor, is able to capturing pictures throughout the ultraviolet gentle spectrum within the 200 to 400nm vary. Using Sony’s Pregius S distinctive back-illuminated pixel construction, the Atlas10 digicam’s high-level UV sensitivity makes it supreme for industrial functions requiring better precision in clear supplies (plastic and PET), semiconductor sample defect inspection, materials sorting and extra.

