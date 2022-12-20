Read full article on original website
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
Woman accused of injuring man, stealing car arrested
According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest.
San Angelo Man Gets Prison Time for Breaking his Roommate's Jaw
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Thursday morning was sent to prison after spending over a year in the Tom Green County Jail for breaking a man's jaw over a phone charger. According to court documents, on Dec. 22, 2022, Marcus Brown, 43, of San Angelo,...
SAPD looking for woman that allegedly injured man, stole vehicle
According to SAPD the woman allegedly injured an elderly man before stealing a vehicle.
TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event
The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes.
The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
Goodfellow AFB Squadron Rips Off the Angry Cactus On Purpose
SAN ANGELO, TX — The iconic plastic cactus that adorns the top of the Angry Cactus West Texas Bar and Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave., became more infamous this week when a squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base incorporated it into their version of a “kraken.”. Supporters of...
