Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
Victim identified after 19-year-old charged with murder at Summerville apartments: Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a suspect has been arrested after an early morning homicide at a Boone Hill Road apartment complex Thursday. Tyreike Mitchell, 19, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers were dispatched to the...
Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Clarendon authorities searching for 29 year-old wanted man
CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 29 year-old Devantae Jackson. Authorities say he is wanted on multiple charges. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the tipline (803) 433-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
Wife assaults husband at CHS for having 'indecent' photos in cell phone: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested at Charleston International Airport after allegedly assaulting her husband on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. Barbour reportedly noticed her husband had indecent photos on his cell phone and confronted him.
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
Deputies search for woman who tried to steal snacks from Georgetown convenience store
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on Monday and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she fled […]
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
Orangeburg provides update on carjacking task force
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said it is providing an update Wednesday morning on a carjacking task force. Chief Charles Austin said 21 warrants have been issued in relation to recent carjacking incidents. Five suspects have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
12 men arrested after investigation reveals internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes against children in the Mount Pleasant area. The varying charges include travelling to the area to solicit sex from a minor, attempted and sexual exploitation of a minor and sharing explicit content with minors.
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
