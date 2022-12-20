ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clarendon authorities searching for 29 year-old wanted man

CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 29 year-old Devantae Jackson. Authorities say he is wanted on multiple charges. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the tipline (803) 433-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting

Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
LADSON, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg provides update on carjacking task force

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said it is providing an update Wednesday morning on a carjacking task force. Chief Charles Austin said 21 warrants have been issued in relation to recent carjacking incidents. Five suspects have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCNC

Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy