Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
New York man charged with alleged murder of his mother at her East Brunswick residence
EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man has been charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department. At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call...
Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford. Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before...
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
Princeton Police blotter
Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
YAHOO!
Man, 77, dies in fire at East Brunswick condo community
EAST BRUNSWICK - A 77-year-old man has died in the Crosspointe housing development off Route 18 following an early morning fire, officials said. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco. Around 4:50...
Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home
A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. On arrival, firemen...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
wrnjradio.com
Watch: First responders help horse that had fallen in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Fire responders assisted with getting a fallen horse back on it’s feet Friday morning in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. On Dec. 23, at 10:41 a.m., the rescue squad responded...
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
wrnjradio.com
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
centraljersey.com
