East Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash

OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed

PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
PRINCETON, NJ
YAHOO!

Man, 77, dies in fire at East Brunswick condo community

EAST BRUNSWICK - A 77-year-old man has died in the Crosspointe housing development off Route 18 following an early morning fire, officials said. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco. Around 4:50...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home

A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. On arrival, firemen...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

