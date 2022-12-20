Read full article on original website
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar dead at 45
Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Famer who helped launch the promotion into the mainstream with his 2005 fight against Forrest Griffin in the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. According to UFC, Bonnar died of presumed heart complications, ESPN reported. Nicknamed the...
Zion Clark, an athlete born without legs, received high praise from Conor McGregor after winning a fight
Conor McGregor this week marveled at the technical abilities Zion Clark possesses. Clark, who was born without legs, won his MMA debut.
Former Patriots Star Willie McGinest Breaks Silence on Alleged Nightclub Assault
Willie McGinest is not at all happy about the news out there about him. The linebacker was allegedly caught on camera assaulting someone in a nightclub. McGinest was arrested for the incident in Los Angeles. The former Patriot is also an analyst on the NFL Network. While at Delilah in...
