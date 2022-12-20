ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents: Man accused of killing grandfather had been hearing voices

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The man accused of stabbing and killing his grandfather with a fork had been hearing voices telling him to kill someone or himself, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Kevin Joe Robles, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old Juan Julian Macias Salas .

The incident happened on Dec. 14 along the 300 block of Colmillo in the Lower Valley.

During a formal interview with police, Robles told detectives he was “feeling agitated in the middle of the night” and sandpapered a fork into a knife.

Robles lives in the same residence with his parents and his grandfather, according to court documents.

Robles told police that during his state of agitation he went into his grandfather’s room and “laid hands on him.”

Robles also told police that he used a fork instead of a knife because he didn’t want the wound to be “too big.”

