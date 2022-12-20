Read full article on original website
‘It won’t be like before’: Christmas in Ukraine transformed by war
On Christmas Eve, as Ukrainian Catholics gathered to celebrate in the Latin Cathedral in the western city of Lviv, the electricity was off, the consequence of the recent waves of Russian missile strikes on the country’s power grid. The family of Oksana Mykhailivna, 50, one of the congregants will...
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them.Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds. In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and...
Russia Ukraine news – live: Air raid alerts siren across Kyiv on Christmas morning
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Christmas morning, officials have said.According to unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports, the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.The festive season was brought in with more tragedy this weekend as at least 10 people were killed and 58 injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in...
‘Each day it is getting worse’: Fighting to save lives on Ukraine’s bloodiest battlefield
The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
‘A second front’: fight to save 1,000-year-old caves from developers in Ukraine
Dmytro Perov was at his day job, analysing planning applications for Kyiv city council, when he saw a familiar address – the derelict house in central Kyiv built by his family in the late 1800s that was confiscated by the Bolsheviks. The owners of the site now wanted to build on it and had made the unlikely claim that their office was based at the house, which Perov knew had no roof and collapsed walls.
Brother and sister's future separated after Taliban university ban
Marwa was just a few months away from becoming the first woman in her Afghan family to go to university -- instead, she will watch achingly as her brother goes without her. Marwa and Hamid come from an impoverished family but their parents had supported their pursuit of higher education.
Kurdish people protested in Paris after three were killed in a 'racist' shooting
Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center.
