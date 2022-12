Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.

