ABC7 Chicago
Amber Alert Ohio: Missing baby found after woman suspected of kidnapping him, twin arrested in IN
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A 5-month-old child kidnapped from Ohio has been found safe in Indiana. Kyair and Kason Thomas were kidnapped Monday in Columbus, CNN reported. The twins were in their mother's 2010 Honda Accord when it was stolen from outside a pizza restaurant. Kyair was found abandoned near the...
ABC7 Chicago
SoCal couple loses $68K through fraudulent Wells Fargo account
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. -- A Marina Del Rey couple is breathing a sigh of relief heading into Christmas with a refund from Wells Fargo after they had their life savings wiped out of their bank accounts last week. Even though their money has been returned, they want to raise...
ABC7 Chicago
1 dead, multiple injuries reported in 50-car Ohio turnpike crash
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio -- At least one person is dead in a series of winter weather-related crashes that have snarled the Ohio turnpike. The fatality happened in Sandusky County, which is between Toledo and Cleveland, WTVG reported. Multiple injuries have also been reported, and authorities say heavy winds and snow...
ABC7 Chicago
Target recalls children's weighted blanket after 2 girls in NC die after becoming entrapped
Target is recalling a weighted children's blankets that was sold in its stores and online after two children in N.C. died and two others were entrapped while using the product. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday for the PIllowfort Weighted Blanket stating children can become trapped...
ABC7 Chicago
'I was feeling the vibe': 8-year-old dancer steals show at elementary school concert in viral video
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A California elementary school winter concert has gone viral thanks to an eight-year-old's impressive dance moves. Video from the Bay Area concert has racked up more than 20 million views on Instagram and only continues to grow. The video shows eight-year-old Jaden Williams tearing up the...
ABC7 Chicago
Iowa mom's detailed holiday week meal schedule goes viral
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you've got to go in with a plan, and one mom in Iowa is making Buddy the elf look like a slacker!. Khalid El Khatib shared his mother's annual home for the holidays email. This year's schedule spans Sunday to Sunday. The attention to detail -- especially in the snacking category -- is just delicious.
ABC7 Chicago
Governor grants clemency to 13 people in name of 'justice and fairness'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has granted clemency to 13 people, including a domestic violence survivor and nine people facing immigration consequences as a result of decade-old convictions. "Clemency is a powerful tool that can be exercised to advance the interests of justice and fairness, and to recognize efforts made...
ABC7 Chicago
Meet 'Claude the Claw,' your new favorite fried chicken sandwich
SAN FRANCISCO -- Many places are known for their fried chicken, but Birdbox in San Francisco is taking their fried chicken sandwich to the next level. In fact, it's so popular they had to name it. 'Claude the Claw' is famous for not only being delicious, but for having a unique feature.
