San Jose, CA

1 dead, multiple injuries reported in 50-car Ohio turnpike crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio -- At least one person is dead in a series of winter weather-related crashes that have snarled the Ohio turnpike. The fatality happened in Sandusky County, which is between Toledo and Cleveland, WTVG reported. Multiple injuries have also been reported, and authorities say heavy winds and snow...
Iowa mom's detailed holiday week meal schedule goes viral

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you've got to go in with a plan, and one mom in Iowa is making Buddy the elf look like a slacker!. Khalid El Khatib shared his mother's annual home for the holidays email. This year's schedule spans Sunday to Sunday. The attention to detail -- especially in the snacking category -- is just delicious.
Governor grants clemency to 13 people in name of 'justice and fairness'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has granted clemency to 13 people, including a domestic violence survivor and nine people facing immigration consequences as a result of decade-old convictions. "Clemency is a powerful tool that can be exercised to advance the interests of justice and fairness, and to recognize efforts made...
Meet 'Claude the Claw,' your new favorite fried chicken sandwich

SAN FRANCISCO -- Many places are known for their fried chicken, but Birdbox in San Francisco is taking their fried chicken sandwich to the next level. In fact, it's so popular they had to name it. 'Claude the Claw' is famous for not only being delicious, but for having a unique feature.
