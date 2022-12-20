>>>> UPDATE: ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT THE SCENE IN THE FOLLOWING NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN CLEARED. TRAFFIC IS MOVING NORMALLY THROUGH THE AREA AGAIN. <<<<<. State police, Vermilion County Sherriff’s, and Tilton Police Departments are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash on I-74 eastbound at milepost 215, Danville. The roadway is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted onto North G Street. Please use caution and seek alternate route until roadway is cleared of debris.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO