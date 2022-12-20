ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Cibrian responds to Brandi Glanville’s Piper Perabo affair claims

By Evan Real
 4 days ago

Eddie Cibrian is shutting down ex-wife Brandi Glanville’s claims that he cheated on her with actress Piper Perabo during their marriage.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” the actor tells Page Six in a statement.

“Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true,” he continues. “This is all so unnecessary.”

Cibrian, 49, sarcastically adds that “fun times at the Christmas table await” — as he maintains a co-parenting relationship with Glanville, with whom he shares sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15.

Glanville previously claimed to Page Six in an exclusive interview that she had reason to believe Cibrian was “f–king” Perabo, now 46, throughout production for his 2005 movie “The Cave.”

Eddie Cibrian denies that he cheated on ex-wife Brandi Glanville with actress Piper Perabo.
“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum said.

“And [Perabo] was a horrible c—t to me,” the “Unfiltered” podcast host also asserted.

Glanville recalled feeling uncomfortable when witnessing Cibrian and Perabo’s alleged interactions on set of her then-spouse’s action-horror film — which was shot in 2004 on location between Romania and Mexico.

“She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” she claimed. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

Glanville’s suspicions were fueled further by information allegedly shared by “The Cave” crew members.

“I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” she told us.

When asked about what she heard, Glanville claimed she was told “that Piper and Eddie were f—king.”

Reps for Perabo have yet to respond to Page Six despite repeated requests for comment.

According to Glanville, she confronted Cibrian when he returned home to Los Angeles after the project wrapped.

“Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true,” said Cibrian, pictured here on the set of “The Cave.”
“He convinced me that it wasn’t true,” she claimed, explaining why she decided to stay with him.

“We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things.”

Additionally, Glanville alleged that Cibrian dismissed concerns, calling her “crazy,” “jealous” and “that whole deal.”

Cibrian has been accused of being unfaithful to Glanville before. He infamously entertained high-profile affairs with “Vanderpump Rules” OG Scheana Shay and country singer LeAnn Rimes , his current wife.

Glanville stuck with Cibrian through his relations with Shay, now 37, but called it quits for good after he struck up a not-so-secret romance with Rimes, now 40.

Glanville and Cibrian eventually divorced in 2010 after nine years of marriage.

The “Playboy Club” actor tied the knot with Rimes in 2011, two years after meeting on the set of Lifetime’s romantic drama “Northern Lights.”

Glanville — who appears on an upcoming episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast — said she is amused by the fact that Rimes and Perabo appeared together in the 2000 blockbuster “Coyote Ugly.”

“It’s kind of ironic that [Perabo] was in ‘Coyote Ugly’ with LeAnn. I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, they shared the same D,’” said the outspoken TV personality, who spoke with Page Six while promoting her role on Peacock’s new reality competition series “The Traitors.”

Rimes and Perabo appeared in 2000’s “Coyote Ugly” together.
Incidentally, Rimes and Perabo were once linked to the same man — years before either ever worked with Cibrian.

In 2001, Rimes split from her longtime beau, “10 Things I Hate About You” hunk Andrew Keegan, after he reportedly cozied up to Perabo, per E! News’ pickup of a Daily News article.

“The Traitors” premieres Jan. 12 on Peacock.

