Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Related
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Greene County Deputy Paige Rippee confirmed Friday that deputies are talking to a man who may be the suspect in this incident. Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who claimed to be a Greene County sheriff’s deputy. The incident happened December...
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
Juvenile arrested for shooting dispute over PlayStation
Police in Springfield, Mo., announced on Christmas Eve that a juvenile had recently been arrested over a shooting incident related to a PlayStation video game console.
koamnewsnow.com
Man identified in fatal Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
3 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Jasper County 3-car crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning. Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County. The investigation found that a 2020 […]
KYTV
Traffic Troubles: MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 in Laclede County
STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened I-44 in Laclede County nearly six hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailers. The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. The crash involved several vehicles. Law enforcement routed some of the traffic around the crash. To report a correction...
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
KYTV
Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
Massachusetts man convicted after coffee tables, other furniture used to traffic 4 tons of cocaine
A Springfield man has been found guilty in a cocaine trafficking scheme at a Manhattan federal court Monday.
Comments / 0