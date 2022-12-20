ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Greene County Deputy Paige Rippee confirmed Friday that deputies are talking to a man who may be the suspect in this incident. Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who claimed to be a Greene County sheriff’s deputy. The incident happened December...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man identified in fatal Monett house fire

MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark County Times

Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday

Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Traffic Troubles: MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 in Laclede County

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened I-44 in Laclede County nearly six hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailers. The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. The crash involved several vehicles. Law enforcement routed some of the traffic around the crash. To report a correction...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon

UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44

The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

