Seattle, WA

Tri-City Herald

‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Tri-City Herald

Jack Conklin’s Extension a Surprise, But Perhaps it Shouldn’t Be

Between coming off of a major knee injury and the cost involved, it seemed the Cleveland Browns might be content to allow tackle Jack Conklin hit free agency and see him sign elsewhere, perhaps recouping a handsome compensatory prize. The Browns opted to keep him, which is surprising, but maybe it shouldn't be.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime

Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather

The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Assessing Chubb’s Dolphins Start

It’s been six games since the Miami Dolphins made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, and he’s ready to take the defense and his own play to a higher level. Chubb, for whom the Dolphins traded a 2023...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing off right after the anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," along with celebrating the career of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Here’s how to watch:. TV: NFL Network. Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh. Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.

