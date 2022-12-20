The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department is advising NO TRAVEL due to the blizzard whiteout conditions. The Brown County Highway Department has pulled the plows due to the roads filling in just as fast as they are plowed open. The sheriff’s office is advising no travel due to deteriorating weather conditions, blowing and drifting snow which is causing significantly reduced visibility and whiteout conditions. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has responded to many occupied vehicles that are stuck in drifting snow in the middle of the road in whiteout conditions. Deputies have experienced drifts as tall as SUV vehicles. Deputies are reporting drifts as big as semis in the Winthrop area. Winthrop police are not allowing anyone to travel southbound on Highway 15.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO