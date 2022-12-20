ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

BERTRANG RETIRING

New Ulm District 88 School Superintendent Jeff Bertrang has announced his intention to retire. He made the announcement at a special meeting of the school board Thursday evening. Bertrang has served as superintendent in New Ulm for 10 years, after serving as GFW superintendent previously. Bertrang says his term will end at the end of the school’s calendar year June 30, 2023. The district will begin the process of finding a replacement for Bertrang.
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
Danube, Morgan companies get federal loans to build solar power systems

(Danube MN-) U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced today that the department is investing $250 million in critical infrastructure loans to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural Minnesota, and combat climate change. Agriculture producers, and entrepreneurs can purchase and...
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Petrenko family moves to Mankato

It has been just over two months since the Petrenko family – Halyna and her daughters Veronika (Nika) and Yelyzaveta (Liza) – helped put on the Stand with Ukraine event alongside Urland Lutheran Church and First English Lutheran Church. At the conclusion of the event, it was announced...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team...
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
NO TRAVEL ADVISED

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department is advising NO TRAVEL due to the blizzard whiteout conditions. The Brown County Highway Department has pulled the plows due to the roads filling in just as fast as they are plowed open. The sheriff’s office is advising no travel due to deteriorating weather conditions, blowing and drifting snow which is causing significantly reduced visibility and whiteout conditions. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has responded to many occupied vehicles that are stuck in drifting snow in the middle of the road in whiteout conditions. Deputies have experienced drifts as tall as SUV vehicles. Deputies are reporting drifts as big as semis in the Winthrop area. Winthrop police are not allowing anyone to travel southbound on Highway 15.
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
Winter Weather Cancellations for Wednesday, Dec 21 and Thursday, Dec 22-

-ACGC Schools: Grades 5-12 closing at 1 pm, Daycare and Elementary at 1:15 pm, No Activities today. -Meals on Wheels will not be delivered today in Hutchinson. -Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg, MN will cancel the Wednesday, December 21st 6:00 p.m. worship service. Also, cancelled is 7:00 p.m. Choir Rehearsal at Emanuel Lutheran, Hamburg on Dec. 21.
