Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022
Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
WSAW
Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her. “I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just...
radioplusinfo.com
12-23 Salvation Army Of Fond du Lac Prays For Christmas Eve Miracle
The Salvation Army remains encouraged by the support that continues to pour in from the community as the Fond du Lac Kettles struggle to meet its goal. The Corps officers plan to put the kettles out for their final appearance 10 am to 4 pm Christmas Eve and pray for a Christmas Eve miracle.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
waupacanow.com
Waupaca writer publishes third novel
Greg Biba recently published his third adventure-thriller novel, with his own family as the main characters. “Death Wish at Machu Picchu: Hidden Treasure, Extortion and Deadly Encounters” is primarily set in the mountains of Peru. The story opens with Adam Biba, who is now a professional photographer in Chicago,...
Wausau area births, Dec. 20
Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.
We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton after traffic incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier. According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour. No other...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
merrillfotonews.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
wpr.org
Embattled former chair of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board resigns
The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and businessman, said he intends to leave the board on Dec. 30. In a...
WSAW
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
Comments / 0