New London, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022

Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her. “I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just...
WAUSAU, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-23 Salvation Army Of Fond du Lac Prays For Christmas Eve Miracle

The Salvation Army remains encouraged by the support that continues to pour in from the community as the Fond du Lac Kettles struggle to meet its goal. The Corps officers plan to put the kettles out for their final appearance 10 am to 4 pm Christmas Eve and pray for a Christmas Eve miracle.
FOND DU LAC, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca writer publishes third novel

Greg Biba recently published his third adventure-thriller novel, with his own family as the main characters. “Death Wish at Machu Picchu: Hidden Treasure, Extortion and Deadly Encounters” is primarily set in the mountains of Peru. The story opens with Adam Biba, who is now a professional photographer in Chicago,...
WAUPACA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Dec. 20

Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.

We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review

The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin

There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire

Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
DE PERE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two assaulted in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
STEVENS POINT, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for our area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
WAUSAU, WI

