Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Here’s our third-quarter earnings report card for all the stocks in our portfolio
Third-quarter earnings season is finally behind us — and like the prior quarter, results were solid overall compared to analyst forecasts. However, those expectations were low, thanks to macroeconomic headwinds like elevated inflation, a strong U.S. dollar and geopolitical tensions. The bar was not set high.
CNBC
Stock futures climb fractionally as investors look to new year
Stock futures climbed fractionally Wednesday morning as traders look to the end of a losing year and prepare for 2023. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 56 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.16% and 0.14%, respectively. Tuesday kicked off the start of a...
CNBC
Treasury yields climb as investors consider economic outlook for 2023
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The move in bond yields put pressure on growth stocks, dragging down technology shares and the...
CNBC
Tesla's stock is headed for its worst month, quarter and year on record
Tesla shares dropped 11% on Tuesday and are now down 44% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...
CNBC
Fmr. Morgan Stanley Asia Chair Steven Roach warns China is unprepared for zero-Covid fallout
Stephen Roach, Fmr. Morgan Stanley Asia chairman and Yale University sr. fellow, on what he expects from China's move to loosen its zero-Covid policy. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Mike Khouw, Courtney Garcia, Victoria Fernandez and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Michael Farr: These are 2023's top stock picks for what could be a rocky year
Selecting a Top Ten list for 2023 feels a bit different this year. With several historical measures virtually guaranteeing recession, the prospect for stock market gains is meager at best. If a recession occurs, the. could decline just over 30% on average from the highs and earnings may contract an...
CNBC
Apple hits its lowest level since June 2021 — So where's it headed next?
Apple hits a 52-week low. So where's the stock headed next? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Mike Khouw, Courtney Garcia, Victoria Fernandez and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
European markets cautious as investors assess 2023 headwinds
LONDON — European markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors look ahead to the various economic headwinds coming down the pike in 2023. European stocks were buoyed on Tuesday after China officially announced that it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to the zero-Covid policy that it has held for nearly three years. Britain's.
CNBC
The market's most political stock picks had a bad year, but they'll be back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
CNBC
3 signs the 'pandemic economy' ended in 2022—even though Covid is still around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
CNBC
How BofA came back from the brink of collapse
With assets totaling more than $3 trillion, Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the U.S. today. Shares of the company have seen astonishing gains of over 290% in the last decade. But just more than a decade ago, the 2008 financial crisis pushed the bank to the brink of collapse. It was a loss so catastrophic that it required a $45 billion bailout from the U.S. Treasury. So how was Bank of America able to stage such an impressive comeback and where is it headed next?
CNBC
Gene Munster on what's next for Tesla stock
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster looks at what's in store for Tesla's stock after another down day. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Mike Khouw, Courtney Garcia, Victoria Fernandez and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Shares of China-based funeral company are surging as Covid infections spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
CNBC
What's next for global economy after an 'unusually slow' holiday quarter: Forward Air CEO
The trucking and logistics company, which counts Home Depot and Delta Air Lines among its customers, receives 30% of its revenue from e-commerce, 40% from industrial trucking, and 30% from specialty trucking for high-value services including live events and health-care equipment. Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt recently spoke with CNBC's...
CNBC
2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry – here's why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
CNBC
A former exec from Stripe and Uber is 'OK to give up 100x growth' to build a new business that will last
Vidit Agrawal, co-founder of Indonesia-based startup GajiGesa, knows crazy growth is nice. But staying power is better. "Everyone is talking about profitability nowadays. I hope it stays. Building a revenue-based or profitable business is something I have advocated over the years," Agrawal told CNBC Make It. GajiGesa is in the...
CNBC
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $1,813.48 per ounce, rising to $1,832.99 earlier in the session,...
CNBC
Gold eases as U.S. dollar ticks up
Gold prices eased on Wednesday pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, having risen 2% in the previous session following China's decision to further ease Covid restrictions. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,809.58 per ounce as of 0037 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,818.50. Spot silver...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and others
(TSLA) – Tesla fell 5.3% in premarket trading, after falling for six consecutive trading days and nine of the past ten. Tesla is down about 65% for the year to date, and on pace for its largest-ever yearly loss. The latest slide follows news that the automaker will run production at a reduced rate at its Shanghai factory in January, following an end-of-December shutdown.
CNBC
Forward Air CEO on holiday shipping, Lunar New Year and the 2023 supply chain outlook
Forward Air shares are outperforming both the Dow Transports and the S&P 500 in Q4. CEO Tom Schmitt shares an update on the holiday shipping season, the volume his customers are expecting for the Lunar New Year, and a forecast for trucking rates in 2023.
Comments / 0