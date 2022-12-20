With assets totaling more than $3 trillion, Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the U.S. today. Shares of the company have seen astonishing gains of over 290% in the last decade. But just more than a decade ago, the 2008 financial crisis pushed the bank to the brink of collapse. It was a loss so catastrophic that it required a $45 billion bailout from the U.S. Treasury. So how was Bank of America able to stage such an impressive comeback and where is it headed next?

21 HOURS AGO