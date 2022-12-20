King Plastic donates to Habitat for Humanity

NORTH PORT - For the second year, King Plastic Corp., a leading manufacturer of polymer sheets, slabs and massive shapes has partnered with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County to build a home in North Port, according to a recent news release.

"We are thrilled to continue King Plastic’s support of Habitat’s mission of providing affordable housing to families in our community that are in need," King Plastic Corp. President Jeff King stated in the release.

He said his company's values line up with Habitat's, according to the news release.

"Providing a 'Hand up vs. a hand out' is, something that really appeals to our values here at King Plastic and Habitat’s model fits this perfectly," King said in the release. "Perhaps equally important is involving our team members with volunteer opportunities to help the community where they live and work. We are proud to assist families to start their new improved financial journey one home at a time."

Habitat is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary building and renovating homes in south Sarasota, the release stated.

"It is with the help of donors, like King Plastic, that Habitat South Sarasota has been able to assist 160 families in purchasing their forever homes," Habitat SSC Executive Director Christina McCauley stated in the news release. "I cannot express how much we appreciate their support and partnership."

For more information, visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org.