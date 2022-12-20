ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

King Plastic donates to Habitat for Humanity

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBGV4_0jpNRXoE00

NORTH PORT - For the second year, King Plastic Corp., a leading manufacturer of polymer sheets, slabs and massive shapes has partnered with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County to build a home in North Port, according to a recent news release.

"We are thrilled to continue King Plastic’s support of Habitat’s mission of providing affordable housing to families in our community that are in need," King Plastic Corp. President Jeff King stated in the release.

He said his company's values line up with Habitat's, according to the news release.

"Providing a 'Hand up vs. a hand out' is, something that really appeals to our values here at King Plastic and Habitat’s model fits this perfectly," King said in the release. "Perhaps equally important is involving our team members with volunteer opportunities to help the community where they live and work. We are proud to assist families to start their new improved financial journey one home at a time."

Habitat is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary building and renovating homes in south Sarasota, the release stated.

"It is with the help of donors, like King Plastic, that Habitat South Sarasota has been able to assist 160 families in purchasing their forever homes," Habitat SSC Executive Director Christina McCauley stated in the news release. "I cannot express how much we appreciate their support and partnership."

For more information, visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police put together Christmas surprise for local family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police made Christmas happen a little early for one local family. Every year NPPD, the North Port Police Officers Association, and local businesses donate time and resources to help families in need. This year, the community came together to help support North Port...
NORTH PORT, FL
villages-news.com

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought. Renting houses? Children living in The Villages? Gated?. We have nice quiet neighborhood and every week or month someone sets up camp in a rental. Young kids riding bikes in the street and playing games out in the streets. Moved here to get away from kids. Gated? Really? Push a button and you’re in! Watched several people push the button and drive through for a shortcut. Renters using amenities cards? Why?
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital

Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Venice Gondolier

Venice Gondolier

Venice, FL
693
Followers
453
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Publishes twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) in Sarasota County.

 https://yoursun.com/venice

Comments / 0

Community Policy