Man found dead in car after crashing into tree, rolling down Raleigh embankment, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead Tuesday morning in a vehicle that had gone down an embankment near Interstate 87 in Raleigh.

Around 10:22 a.m., a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris was found near the intersection of I-87 North and the off-ramp for New Hope Road. The vehicle was down an embankment to the right of the roadway, police said.

Jorge Ortega Jr., 27, was found dead inside the vehicle. There were no passengers in the vehicle, according to police.

The preliminary investigation found that Ortega was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle. He traveled toward the off-ramp when he went off the road, crashed into a tree and went down an embankment. He died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

There was no evidence to indicate that another vehicle was involved.

This crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.