Santa Claus coming to Carle Hospital on Christmas Eve
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus is departing the North Pole a little earlier this year to visit with children who will be spending Christmas in the hospital this year. With help from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District, Santa will be visiting Carle Foundation Hospital’s pediatrics unit Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. With […]
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
Champaign community provides help from extreme cold weather
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Freezing temperatures, drifting snow and gusts of wind could impact your cars and homes and holiday travel plans. People are feeling the effects of the cold weather, and Champaign is no different. “I don’t have heat in my car at the moment,” said Andy...
Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
Salvation Army ends kettle operations early in Central Illinois due to cold
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Salvation Army is joining a growing list of central Illinois organizations that are canceling their events and operations amidst subzero temperatures. The Salvation Army branches in Champaign and Vermilion Counties announced on Friday that they are ending most kettle collection operations 2.5 days early due to the cold temperatures and […]
Firefighters battle flames, extreme cold to save cows in Central Illinois barn fire
STRAWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Livingston County were among those who had to brave the cold temperatures on Thursday when a dairy barn caught fire in Strawn. Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to the barn fire. Although some cows died in the blaze, firefighters were able to rescue others, all while battling temperatures that led to instances of water from their hoses freezing once it sprayed onto their helmets.
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Urbana Fire Department prepares for cold winter conditions
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to winter storms, the Urbana Fire Department knows it’s the extra time spent preparing for the wintry conditions that make the difference. Andy Stewart with the Urbana Fire Department Stewart said they take the wintry conditions seriously, “we train every single day because of the passion we bring […]
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Central Illinois businesses face customer rush amid winter storm warnings
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) – If you were out grabbing last minute items before the storm hits, you probably waited in a long line. Stores were packed across Central Illinois Wednesday. “We just did more than two days worth of work today,” Pharmacist and Pearman Pharmacy co-owner Dustin Melton said....
Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Border War Embarrassment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — In episode 166 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 93-71 loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game, the largest margin of defeat in the Border Wars series for the Illini in the 42-year history of the event. What went wrong? What should […]
Illini look to defend Braggin’ Rights trophy
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is looking to defend the trophy tonight in St. Louis for the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. A sold out crowd of more than 18-thousand expected here tonight, we’ll see how the weather impacts the attendance but the border wars game is a highlight on the schedule […]
Illini men’s hoops have work to do after huge loss to Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball may need a wake up call after the holidays. The Illini got smacked in the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri losing by 22, while shooting 7-31 from the 3. Mizzou scored 33 points off Illinois turnovers, but after hanging with some top teams in the nation, the […]
Illinois loses Braggin’ Rights game to Mizzou
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball headed to St. Louis for the Braggin’ Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis against Missouri. The Illini were looking to defend the trophy, but lost this one 93-71. Missouri came out ready to play shooting 59% from the field and 50% from the 3, getting […]
Taylor wins Athlete of the Week
CATLIN (WCIA) — Garrett Taylor is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Salt Fork three-sport standout truly does it all for the Storm as an all-state football player, basketball standout and track and field state champion. Currently on the court, the senior is averaging team highs with 18.7 points and 13.4 points per game, […]
