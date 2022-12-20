STRAWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Livingston County were among those who had to brave the cold temperatures on Thursday when a dairy barn caught fire in Strawn. Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to the barn fire. Although some cows died in the blaze, firefighters were able to rescue others, all while battling temperatures that led to instances of water from their hoses freezing once it sprayed onto their helmets.

