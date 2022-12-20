ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nwestiowa.com

Sibley council discusses housing, water

SIBLEY—The top of the Sibley City Council agenda was an update from housing committee president Josh Earll. The group formed to partner with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to complete the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment earlier this year. “There was a lot of excitement coming from that...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Record sale prices for farmland

SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property

SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, December 22

Another winter storm is affecting Plymouth County and its surroundings through Saturday. For Plymouth, Woodbury, Sioux, Lincoln and Union counties, There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until noon Saturday. For counties east of Plymouth County, including O’Brien, Cherokee and Ida, there is also a Blizzard Warning in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Blowing snow, high winds, and dangerously low wind chills will be common in the area through Saturday. Wind chills around the area this morning were down to -46 four miles north of Sioux City, and -45 near Le Mars and Remsen.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Tjossem Park to enhance opportunities

SUTHERLAND—Efforts are underway to increase camping and fishing opportunities in central O’Brien County that will entail excavation of a former gravel pit and improvement of campsites around the edge of the enhanced fishery the project will create. At the request of director Travis Scott, the O’Brien County Conservation...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes. Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash. ——————– PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday

Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

CAPS helps give professional direction

HULL—Imagine a student who will be graduating in a few months and has no idea as to what the future holds with respect to a career or profession. The Center for Advanced Professional Studies is a nationally-recognized, innovative program aimed at giving those students experience that will help shape their future, according to Sarah deVries, computer science and CAPS instructor at Boyden-Hull High School.
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal

SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

NWC students pitch IMPACT ideas

ORANGE CITY—Northwestern College junior Ethan Klompien noticed the women in his life kept bringing up laundry — his mother, especially. “She was talking about just the amount of time it was taking up,” Klompien said. “Growing up, I watched her do laundry about every single day. I’ve got four siblings, so there are five kids in my family, and we’re all in sports. It produces a ton of laundry.”
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiow.com

National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report

The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash

Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
HOSPERS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Larry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN

ELLSWORTH, MN—Lawrence “Larry” Henry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids, with a time of prayer at 5 p.m. Burial will be in the spring at Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Little Rock.
ELLSWORTH, MN
nwestiowa.com

Dordt student opens dog grooming business

SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

