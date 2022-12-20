Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley council discusses housing, water
SIBLEY—The top of the Sibley City Council agenda was an update from housing committee president Josh Earll. The group formed to partner with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to complete the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment earlier this year. “There was a lot of excitement coming from that...
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
nwestiowa.com
City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property
SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 22
Another winter storm is affecting Plymouth County and its surroundings through Saturday. For Plymouth, Woodbury, Sioux, Lincoln and Union counties, There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until noon Saturday. For counties east of Plymouth County, including O’Brien, Cherokee and Ida, there is also a Blizzard Warning in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Blowing snow, high winds, and dangerously low wind chills will be common in the area through Saturday. Wind chills around the area this morning were down to -46 four miles north of Sioux City, and -45 near Le Mars and Remsen.
nwestiowa.com
Tjossem Park to enhance opportunities
SUTHERLAND—Efforts are underway to increase camping and fishing opportunities in central O’Brien County that will entail excavation of a former gravel pit and improvement of campsites around the edge of the enhanced fishery the project will create. At the request of director Travis Scott, the O’Brien County Conservation...
Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes. Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash. ——————– PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday […]
kiwaradio.com
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
nwestiowa.com
CAPS helps give professional direction
HULL—Imagine a student who will be graduating in a few months and has no idea as to what the future holds with respect to a career or profession. The Center for Advanced Professional Studies is a nationally-recognized, innovative program aimed at giving those students experience that will help shape their future, according to Sarah deVries, computer science and CAPS instructor at Boyden-Hull High School.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
nwestiowa.com
NWC students pitch IMPACT ideas
ORANGE CITY—Northwestern College junior Ethan Klompien noticed the women in his life kept bringing up laundry — his mother, especially. “She was talking about just the amount of time it was taking up,” Klompien said. “Growing up, I watched her do laundry about every single day. I’ve got four siblings, so there are five kids in my family, and we’re all in sports. It produces a ton of laundry.”
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
kiow.com
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
nwestiowa.com
Larry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN
ELLSWORTH, MN—Lawrence “Larry” Henry Meester, 54, Ellsworth, MN, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids, with a time of prayer at 5 p.m. Burial will be in the spring at Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Little Rock.
Fire destroys building near Sibley
An early morning fire destroyed a building near Sibley on Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student opens dog grooming business
SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
