Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
Frigid temperatures lead to hazardous road conditions
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures plummeted early Friday morning, leading to slick conditions on roads across Eastern Kentucky. What started as rain late Thursday night, turned into snow and ice Friday morning. “The temperature drops in three to four hours, it goes from 45 degrees to five, so that’s just...
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
HVAC companies dealing with high demand during arctic cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drastic drop in temperatures means many problems for many homeowners. Hundreds in Lexington called their heating and air companies needing some quick fixes to get them through this brutal stretch of winter weather safely and warmly. Due to the weather, Logan Pool of Fayette Heating...
‘Stay home, stay safe, and stay alive’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Christmas Eve weather briefing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe, and stay alive,” that is how Governor Andy Beshear opened his Christmas Eve weather briefing, touching on topics ranging from preventing frostbite, to staying safe on the roads, to being safe during power outages.
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of Interstate 75 has been the scene of numerous crashes, especially during winter weather events. Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow crews to clear multiple wrecks. The frequent interstate shutdowns have many drivers looking...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on winter storm response
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on the state’s response to the winter storm. The Governor is set to hold a briefing at 10 a.m. ET Friday morning. Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees...
The light before Christmas: Kentucky Power working to restore electricity to impacted customers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power crews have been working to restore thousands of outages since the overnight freezing hit the region Friday. With ice and low temperatures comes the weighing down of power lines and trees, causing more than 3,000 outages for Kentucky Power customers by Friday morning. By the afternoon, that number of outages was cut in half.
Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials are offering tips to customers on how they can help conserve electricity. Due to the arctic blast, officials are asking businesses and customers to save electricity as much as possible, but do so without sacrificing safety. Below are tips from Kentucky Power and...
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
LG&E and KU asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - LG&E and KU are asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages. 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. They say they are trying to minimize extended outages by performing brief service interruptions. They say the interruption durations will vary, but they...
Kentuckians urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
