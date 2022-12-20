Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Related
huroninsider.com
10AM Winter Storm Elliott update
ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10AM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 1PM Saturday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 12PM Sunday. Those advisories replace the Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning, which expired at 10AM.
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
huroninsider.com
Closings for Friday, December 23
ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG prepares for flash freeze and high winds creating icy streets and possible power outages
Plunging temperatures and gusting winds are expected to create havoc in this region the next few days. As of Thursday afternoon, the Wood County Commissioners closed all non-essential offices on Friday. The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center will be closed. And the Wood County Park District announced all park properties and facilities will be closed due to weather conditions.
huroninsider.com
UPDATED: Thousands remain without power throughout Erie County
ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that over 2,200 customers throughout Erie County are without power as of 7:30PM Friday. A majority of the outages are currently in Castalia, Groton Township, Margaretta Township, Oxford Township, and Sandusky. FirstEnergy says they expect to restore power to the majority of their...
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
wlen.com
Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory
Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces,...
A potential holiday weekend storm is nearing. How Jackson is getting ready
"I assure you we will get to every street when there is a snow event such as this that’s predicted. It just might take a matter of days,” Jackson city spokesperson Aaron Dimick said.
A massive winter storm is headed toward Michigan. Will our white Christmas become a blackout?
Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, Metro Detroit is expected to get hit with 6-10 inches of snow, while West Michigan could see up to two feet. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers how the impending storm will impact the holiday.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
Lima News
Putnam County warming stations set up ahead of storm
OTTAWA — In response to the warnings of a major winter storm coming to the area, the Putnam County Office of Public Safety has announced that two warming stations will be made available for residents Friday through Sunday:. • Trinity United Methodist Church, 137 N. Pratt St., Ottawa will...
WCPO
Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday
Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc.
13abc.com
Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
Comments / 0