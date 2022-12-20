ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

huroninsider.com

10AM Winter Storm Elliott update

ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10AM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 1PM Saturday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 12PM Sunday. Those advisories replace the Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning, which expired at 10AM.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.

LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Closings for Friday, December 23

ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG prepares for flash freeze and high winds creating icy streets and possible power outages

Plunging temperatures and gusting winds are expected to create havoc in this region the next few days. As of Thursday afternoon, the Wood County Commissioners closed all non-essential offices on Friday. The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center will be closed. And the Wood County Park District announced all park properties and facilities will be closed due to weather conditions.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

UPDATED: Thousands remain without power throughout Erie County

ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that over 2,200 customers throughout Erie County are without power as of 7:30PM Friday. A majority of the outages are currently in Castalia, Groton Township, Margaretta Township, Oxford Township, and Sandusky. FirstEnergy says they expect to restore power to the majority of their...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory

Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Lima News

Putnam County warming stations set up ahead of storm

OTTAWA — In response to the warnings of a major winter storm coming to the area, the Putnam County Office of Public Safety has announced that two warming stations will be made available for residents Friday through Sunday:. • Trinity United Methodist Church, 137 N. Pratt St., Ottawa will...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday

Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
HAMILTON, OH
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
SYLVANIA, OH

