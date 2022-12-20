During significant snow events the Marion County Engineer’s office follows a plan of action that makes travel on county roadways safe and as convenient for as many residents as possible. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that on unpaved roads, the initial effort will be made to get all routes open to one-lane traffic as soon as possible. On paved roads the initial effort will be to get all routes open to two-lane traffic as soon as possible. After roads have been plowed, intersections, hills, and curves may have salt, sand or other abrasives placed on them. For more information regarding how the Engineers Office approaches snow removal go to KNIA/KRLS.com and click on this story.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO