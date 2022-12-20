Read full article on original website
White Christmas Returns for First Time in Nearly a Decade Locally
Those dreaming of a White Christmas for the past eight years are finally getting their wish in 2022 — even if it came with an intense winter storm. Meteorologist Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service there is nearly a 50-50 chance annually of at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, based on 30 year climate averages.
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
City of Indianola Streets Department Stocked for Winter Storm
The City of Indianola is well prepared for the winter storm affecting south central Iowa, with large stocks of salt-sand material built up for the next several months. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News last year’s winter did not have many severe storms, so the city stocks are in a good place.
Marion County Area Road Conditions Update
Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.
Road Condition Information
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are mostly snow-covered and slick. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect this morning. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. Tow bans are in effect for Marion, Warren, and Jasper counties. There are multiple reports of collisions and vehicles in ditches. County, city, and state plows are in operation. Snow ordinances are in effect.
Update: Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service forecasts possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times on Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected, with wind chills falling 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week.
Snow Ordinance is in Effect for Knoxville
The Knoxville Snow Ordinance is in effect. Parking on the street is prohibited during snow emergencies. The snow ordinance reads – No person shall park, abandon or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, street parking or alley during any snow emergency proclaimed by the police chief unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, street parking or alley and the snow has ceased to fall.
City of Pella Snow Ordinance in Place
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
Tyler Christian Shares Information Pertaining to Snow Removal for the County
During significant snow events the Marion County Engineer’s office follows a plan of action that makes travel on county roadways safe and as convenient for as many residents as possible. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that on unpaved roads, the initial effort will be made to get all routes open to one-lane traffic as soon as possible. On paved roads the initial effort will be to get all routes open to two-lane traffic as soon as possible. After roads have been plowed, intersections, hills, and curves may have salt, sand or other abrasives placed on them. For more information regarding how the Engineers Office approaches snow removal go to KNIA/KRLS.com and click on this story.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
City of Pella Christmas Closures
All City of Pella offices are closed both Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Due to the holidays, trash/recycling collection dates will change as follows:. – Mon. 12/26 routes move to Tues. – Tues. 12/27 routes move to Weds.
Christmas Tree Collection Dates in Pella
Christmas trees placed on the curb for City of Pella customers will be picked-up on the following dates by 7:00 a.m.:. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed tote. Contact Pella Public Works at 628.1601 with questions.
Eagles Warrior Natelborg Back Home Following Months of Recovery
While the road to recovery remains long for a Pella Christian standout cross country and track athlete following a devastating injury this past summer, he reached an important milestone this past week. Ryan Natelborg has now returned to live with his family in Prairie City after several months of physical...
Pet Care for Cold Weather
Dr. Stephanie Deneke, a veterinarian for 17 years, the last four at the Knoxville Veterinary Clinic, provides some safety tips for dogs that face the cold weather and what owners can do for them. Deneke tells KNIA/KRLS News, “So when it gets really cold in the winter time and your...
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
IN DEPTH: Christmas Story Part 1; KNIA and KRLS
Christmas is drawing near, and its time to reflect on the Christmas story, perhaps in a way you never have before. In the first part of a two part program… Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Pastors Sophie and Steve Mathonnet-Vanderwell, with Second Reformed Church in Pella.
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
Live Christmas Play set for tonight
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church tonight starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about the play, “So, on Christmas Eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas play.”
Let’s Talk Pella – Tax Season Preview
Brett Nikkel with Van Maanen, Siestra, Meyer, and Nikkel previews the 2022 tax filing season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
No One Injured in Tuesday Morning Fire in Marshalltown
(Marshalltown, IA) -- The Marshalltown Fire Department says an improperly used wood burning stove caused a fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 7am in the 200 block of 10th Avenue. Cold temperatures caused a fire hydrant failure, but the fire was still able to be put out quickly. Firefighters did not find anyone inside the building, and no one was hurt.
