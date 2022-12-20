ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

South Laredo house catches fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning. The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián. Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas. According to a neighbor, the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing four women in 2018 is now being held inside a custody state prison. On Monday, December 19, Juan David Ortiz left the Webb County Jail to a prison 5 hours away from Laredo a couple of miles south of Brazoria county. He will be serving his sentence of life without parole for the murders.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo keeps warming center open

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to dip down into the 20s for the next couple of nights, the City of Laredo will continue to leave its warming center open to the public. Since Thursday night, the Haynes Recreation Center has been set up to house people who are...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

DNA results confirm body of missing migrant

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son. Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo....
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage

A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Don’t get grounded this holiday season!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several airports in the U.S. are dealing with flight cancellations and delays. When it comes to flights in the Laredo area, the Laredo International Airport said there are no flight cancellations as of now. However, a flight arriving from Dallas was delayed around 20 to 30...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide. Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37. Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested and charged in road rage incident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested after an alleged road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Laredo police, officers responded to reports of two cars chasing each other on the northbound lane of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo neighborhood is shaken up after sounds of gunfire broke out Tuesday night. Home surveillance video from a home in the Larga Vista Drive captured the moments shots rang out. The KGNS News Team arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m. and saw...
LAREDO, TX

