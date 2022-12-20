Read full article on original website
Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
South Laredo house catches fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning. The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián. Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas. According to a neighbor, the...
Zapata Border Patrol to utilize new technology to protect southern region
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The future of Title 42 continues to be uncertain. For the past six weeks, KGNS has shown you what the Laredo Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Webb County are doing to keep the number of illegal crossings down. And...
City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing four women in 2018 is now being held inside a custody state prison. On Monday, December 19, Juan David Ortiz left the Webb County Jail to a prison 5 hours away from Laredo a couple of miles south of Brazoria county. He will be serving his sentence of life without parole for the murders.
City of Laredo keeps warming center open
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to dip down into the 20s for the next couple of nights, the City of Laredo will continue to leave its warming center open to the public. Since Thursday night, the Haynes Recreation Center has been set up to house people who are...
Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home. Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation. For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce...
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
DNA results confirm body of missing migrant
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son. Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo....
Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage
A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
Don’t get grounded this holiday season!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several airports in the U.S. are dealing with flight cancellations and delays. When it comes to flights in the Laredo area, the Laredo International Airport said there are no flight cancellations as of now. However, a flight arriving from Dallas was delayed around 20 to 30...
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide. Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37. Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hands out stuffed animals to law enforcement agencies
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers and first responders were looking for the bear-necessities over at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning. As part of the sheriff’s office’s annual “Share-A-Bear Drive”, more than 1,000 stuffed animals were handed out to local law enforcement agencies as well as first responders.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
Judge rules in favor of another recount in City Council District 2 race
WEBB COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - UPDATE: A county-wide recount is granted in the case regarding the District 2 race. On Tuesday morning, December 20, Judge Susan Reed ruled for a recount not only for District 2 but for Webb County. The recount would be done electronically and completed by January 11, 2023.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested and charged in road rage incident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested after an alleged road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Laredo police, officers responded to reports of two cars chasing each other on the northbound lane of...
Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo neighborhood is shaken up after sounds of gunfire broke out Tuesday night. Home surveillance video from a home in the Larga Vista Drive captured the moments shots rang out. The KGNS News Team arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m. and saw...
