Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man Shoots At Officer In Police Lobby, Winds Up Dead Himself

You would think a police station lobby would be one of the safest places an officer or citizen could be but that was not the case for one Michigan police department. It's not every day you see police crime scene tape around the police station but that is exactly what you see in the picture above of the Dearborn, Michigan, police department.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thieves rob Detroit Amazon driver at gunpoint

An Amazon driver was returning to his truck on Detroit's west side when he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. He told police he was threatened by one of the suspects while the other suspect started loading up an SUV with packages.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Fourth grader cut classmate with knife during fight in Westland

A 9-year-old boy was in custody for allegedly cutting another boy during a fight Thursday at a school bus stop, police said. Officials for Wayne-Westland Community Schools sent a letter to parents informing them about the incident. The Westland Police Department posted the letter on its official Facebook page. School...
WESTLAND, MI

