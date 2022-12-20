Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
5 dogs rescued from Flint abuser recovering in foster homes, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Five dogs seized from a Flint home where a man had left them in deplorable conditions are now in foster homes, recovering from injuries sustained prior to their rescue, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. The five dogs in homes were among seven taken from the...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station. Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.
texasbreaking.com
Hell in Cell: Macomb County Inmate Accused of Tying, Strangling, Stabbing Cellmate
Macomb, Michigan: An inmate who is serving about 44 years might stay longer which could amount to a life sentence. The prison bosses discovered that he killed his cellmate and attack another while at breakfast, reported Fox2. The accused is Michael Ketchum, 44, who got charged due to slaying his...
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old cuts classmate with pocket knife during altercation at Westland bus stop
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Thursday morning after they cut their classmate during an altercation at a bus stop in Westland. School officials say a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old from Schweitzer Elementary School engaged in a physical altercation before the start of school. At some point,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
Michigan Man Shoots At Officer In Police Lobby, Winds Up Dead Himself
You would think a police station lobby would be one of the safest places an officer or citizen could be but that was not the case for one Michigan police department. It's not every day you see police crime scene tape around the police station but that is exactly what you see in the picture above of the Dearborn, Michigan, police department.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
Dearborn Press & Guide
2022 in review: Some of the biggest news in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights from the fourth quarter of the year
It’s been a year filled with news in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. As 2022 comes to a conclusion, we’re breaking the year down into quarters and profiling some of the most read and biggest news stories from both the Press & Guide print editions and pressandguide.com. This is...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves rob Detroit Amazon driver at gunpoint
An Amazon driver was returning to his truck on Detroit's west side when he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. He told police he was threatened by one of the suspects while the other suspect started loading up an SUV with packages.
Detroit News
Fourth grader cut classmate with knife during fight in Westland
A 9-year-old boy was in custody for allegedly cutting another boy during a fight Thursday at a school bus stop, police said. Officials for Wayne-Westland Community Schools sent a letter to parents informing them about the incident. The Westland Police Department posted the letter on its official Facebook page. School...
