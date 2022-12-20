Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable against Minnesota
Smart (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Smart is questionable for a second straight game with an illness. The 28-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's game against Bucks if he can't play against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
Studs and Duds: Lions' Defense Not Physically Ready to Play
Detroit Lions were dominated by the Carolina Panthers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Questionable for Saturday
Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. A late-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, Mason relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in him being removed from that session and ultimately going down as a limited participant to end Week 16 prep. If Mason isn't 100 percent or out Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and/or practice squad member Tevin Coleman would be the main candidates to get work behind the 49ers' No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey.
The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year
When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the 2022 Eastern Conference...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Misses practice Thursday
Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that part of the reason Murray (foot) didn't practice Thursday was that the Broncos were practicing inside on turf, Mike Klis of 9News Denver and Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Per Klis, Hackett hopes Murray can play Sunday against the Rams, a notion that would be...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss
Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Lions' Garrett Griffin: Gets call to active roster
The Lions elevated Griffin to the active roster Friday for Saturday's game against the Panthers. Griffin has yet to play this season, but he'll have a chance to see the field in Week 16 after getting called up to the active roster. Last year, he made 13 appearances for the Saints and caught all four of his targets for 39 yards, but given the Lions' fully healthy tight end corps, it's likely Griffin operates primarily on special teams against Carolina.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
