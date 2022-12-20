ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Off-duty Miami-Dade cop watched a man drop a 4-month-old girl at Walmart, police say

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
 4 days ago

A man was arrested Monday after an off-duty police officer watched him drop a 4-month-old baby girl multiple times at a Walmart in Miami-Dade, authorities say.

Patrick Abbott is facing a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm. The 31-year-old Miami man was released Tuesday afternoon from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, county jail records show.

The day before, an off-duty Miami-Dade officer was working a security detail shift at a Walmart in Gladeview sometime around 4 p.m. when several customers told her that Abbott had dropped the baby on the floor, according to this arrest report. As the officer approached Abbott, she says she saw him drop the baby, again.

The officer says Abbott then walked away from the baby, but returned after bystanders screamed and ran over to help the infant. The officer subsequently detained Abbott and retrieved the unresponsive baby, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Abbott, who has previously been convicted of armed robbery and possessing or delivering cocaine with intent to sell, was transported to a nearby police station where he told investigators that he only dropped the baby once by accident. Authorities arrested him shortly thereafter.

Comments / 63

Marla Lloyd
3d ago

What does it matter where he is from, this man was intentionally trying to hurt or kill this baby and our focus should be on that. Praying that this poor baby is OK and has no future brain problems from being dropped on the floor so many times. 😢

Reply
56
Mary Lee
3d ago

If the baby was unresponsive why wasn't his bail set higher or why wasn't he just denied bail..The baby can experience some form of brain damage later that may not show up right now..The system failed the Baby..Baby is in my prayers

Reply(3)
59
The Realest Mack
2d ago

I hope they drop him in prison!! He shouldn't never have been released from jail and his bail should've been higher!! Young women please be careful and cautious who you're leaving your babies and children with!! These babies didn't ask to be here, when you made the decision to lay down and have them you need to stand up and raise them and take care of them!! I've seen animals take better care of their babies!! So sad, lock that punk up and throw away the key!!

Reply
25
