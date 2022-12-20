ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Police locate missing 71-year-old man

UPDATE: Austin Police say Joseph Campbell has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who was reported missing Thursday evening. Police say Joseph Campbell was last seen on Metcalfe Road near Burleson Road on December...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin

Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family members of Tanner Hoang confirm body found and deceased

AUSTIN, Texas — Many were searching for a Texas A&M college student, Tanner Hoang, who was pronounced missing as of Friday, Dec. 16. Several agencies were out searching for him, such as College Station Police Department, Texas DPS, and Austin Police Department. The family of Hoang was concerned. A...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin

The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

Austin Fire responds to a working fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush. According to first responders, the fire started in the kitchen area and arose from electrical malfunction in a microwave fan. This fire reached all the way into the home's attic. They are currently working on overhaul...
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

One person dead after crash in northwest Austin

One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle

Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One of the last homes in Rainey Street District listed for $10M

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last houses in the Rainey Street District has been listed on the market for an asking price of $10 million. According to the Zillow listing, the house's address is 701 River Street. The listing says the 940-square-foot one-bedroom one-bathroom home was built in 1945.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Warming buses and cold weather shelters help the homeless during subfreezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — The sub-freeze hit Austin Thursday afternoon and temperatures kept dropping through the evening. The wind chill made conditions very dangerous for those without shelter. To help, Capital Metro and Austin Public Health provided warming buses Thursday afternoon. They filled up fast and Thursday evening they were used to transport the city's unhoused to cold weather shelters to spend the night.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Gas improved for Atmos Energy customers, frustrated by lack of communication

AUSTIN, Texas — A chilly day both outdoors and indoors for Atmos Energy customers. The natural gas distributor calls for energy conservation while temperatures remain below freezing. Friday morning, several Atmos Energy customers reported little to no natural gas pressure at their homes. In Central Texas, Atmos serves the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Trail of Lights to close early Friday due to cold weather

The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is open Friday night -- but due to the below freezing temperatures they will be closing early. All guests must enter the trail before 8:30 p.m. The Austin Trail of Lights will open tonight, December 23rd, with an adjusted gate close time of...
AUSTIN, TX

