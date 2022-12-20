Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Body of missing person in Pennybacker Bridge pronounced dead, ID expected on Dec. 26
AUSTIN, Texas — Right now, APD still has not confirmed the identification of the missing person but they have confirmed finding a body of a missing person in Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. An autopsy is expected to happen on Monday, Dec. 26. On Saturday, Dec. 24, officials recovered...
CBS Austin
Police locate missing 71-year-old man
UPDATE: Austin Police say Joseph Campbell has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man who was reported missing Thursday evening. Police say Joseph Campbell was last seen on Metcalfe Road near Burleson Road on December...
CBS Austin
One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin
Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
CBS Austin
APD releases video of man suspected of stealing food truck, pickup truck in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit is asking for the community's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a food truck trailer and a pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month with the release of a surveillance video. APD said the theft happened...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
CBS Austin
Family members of Tanner Hoang confirm body found and deceased
AUSTIN, Texas — Many were searching for a Texas A&M college student, Tanner Hoang, who was pronounced missing as of Friday, Dec. 16. Several agencies were out searching for him, such as College Station Police Department, Texas DPS, and Austin Police Department. The family of Hoang was concerned. A...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
CBS Austin
One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin
The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
CBS Austin
Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
CBS Austin
'I'm sorry that we missed the signs' APD Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on Justin Haden case
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on the Justin Haden case. In an interview with CBS Austin, Chief Chacon says that the department needs to look at the places where they’ve fallen short. 34-year-old Justin Haden was reported missing from his apartment in north Austin...
CBS Austin
Microwave starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
Austin Fire responds to a working fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush. According to first responders, the fire started in the kitchen area and arose from electrical malfunction in a microwave fan. This fire reached all the way into the home's attic. They are currently working on overhaul...
CBS Austin
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin
One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
CBS Austin
One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle
Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
CBS Austin
Help still available even after registration to get into cold weather shelters ends
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- Hundreds of people are seeking shelter during these freezing temperatures. Friday, alone, overnight cold weather shelters in Austin kept more than 450 people warm. The shelters opened Thursday night and will be available until Sunday night. Registration Saturday started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8...
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
CBS Austin
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District listed for $10M
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last houses in the Rainey Street District has been listed on the market for an asking price of $10 million. According to the Zillow listing, the house's address is 701 River Street. The listing says the 940-square-foot one-bedroom one-bathroom home was built in 1945.
CBS Austin
Warming buses and cold weather shelters help the homeless during subfreezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — The sub-freeze hit Austin Thursday afternoon and temperatures kept dropping through the evening. The wind chill made conditions very dangerous for those without shelter. To help, Capital Metro and Austin Public Health provided warming buses Thursday afternoon. They filled up fast and Thursday evening they were used to transport the city's unhoused to cold weather shelters to spend the night.
CBS Austin
With cold snap, plumbers already seeing an increase in no-heat, no-water calls
AUSTIN, Texas — The bitter cold has caused several to lose power and heat over the last couple of days. Frustrating for not only those experiencing it but also trying for plumbing companies. “We can’t actually know and tell where these issues are until we thaw back out,” said...
CBS Austin
Gas improved for Atmos Energy customers, frustrated by lack of communication
AUSTIN, Texas — A chilly day both outdoors and indoors for Atmos Energy customers. The natural gas distributor calls for energy conservation while temperatures remain below freezing. Friday morning, several Atmos Energy customers reported little to no natural gas pressure at their homes. In Central Texas, Atmos serves the...
CBS Austin
Trail of Lights to close early Friday due to cold weather
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is open Friday night -- but due to the below freezing temperatures they will be closing early. All guests must enter the trail before 8:30 p.m. The Austin Trail of Lights will open tonight, December 23rd, with an adjusted gate close time of...
