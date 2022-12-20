ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Conn. district may close school because too many students belong to racial minorities

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CITC) — A Connecticut public school district may close one of its elementary schools after "racial imbalance" was found in its school system. Fairfield Public Schools (FPS), one of the largest districts in Connecticut, is home to nearly 10,000 students across 18 schools. However, one of its 11 elementary schools may need to shut its doors next October due to a state regulation on diversity.
Indiana State Police: Do not call 911 or Dispatch Centers for road conditions

Indiana State Police released the following information regarding Dispatch Centers during the winter storm:. “With the impactful winter storm quickly approaching, the Indiana State Police is asking that people do not call 911 or any dispatch centers to check on road conditions. The volume of calls is expected to increase for emergencies and phone lines need to stay open. Road conditions are expected to be very poor overnight, through the day tomorrow, and possibly beyond in the lake effect areas. Several area counties are under blizzard warnings due to the high wind that will decrease visibility and make travel dangerous.”
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Track plows and road conditions

Plows are out clearing roads. Check out the links below where you can see the location of plows in Indiana and Michigan. You can find information about snow plows in Indiana here. You can find information about snow plows in Michigan here.
Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning

Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Road conditions to worsen as temperatures drop and snow falls

Paw Paw, Mich. — Southwest MI is expected to be one of the hardest hit areas. For several days, everyone from local police to state police and all in between have warned about driving during this storm, and now that the snow is starting to fall, things will only get worse.
Winter storm impacts air travel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The big focus of our Storm Alert Team Coverage today is on the roads, but this storm is still impacting South Bend International Airport. Travelers are holding out hope to see family this weekend, despite the many cancelled and delayed flights. WSBT spoke with...
17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads

A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Samiyah Stout

ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Conference is stacked with talent this year on the girls side. You know about South Bend Washington and Marian, but one team to keep on the radar is the Elkhart Lions. The Lions are lead by a shutdown junior, whose game only continues to...
