Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Groups who help the homeless and Oregon leaders worry some people living on the streets may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet House...
22 WSBT
Migrants in Texas continue sleeping outside even as temporary shelter opens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend during a massive winter storm, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets of Texas. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the...
22 WSBT
Conn. district may close school because too many students belong to racial minorities
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CITC) — A Connecticut public school district may close one of its elementary schools after "racial imbalance" was found in its school system. Fairfield Public Schools (FPS), one of the largest districts in Connecticut, is home to nearly 10,000 students across 18 schools. However, one of its 11 elementary schools may need to shut its doors next October due to a state regulation on diversity.
22 WSBT
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
22 WSBT
Toxic bacteria near tourist destination giving hikers swimmer's itch, Utah officials say
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Utah's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. Thursday's announcement came two weeks after a Utah man contracted swimmer's itch following a visit to the...
22 WSBT
Indiana State Police: Do not call 911 or Dispatch Centers for road conditions
Indiana State Police released the following information regarding Dispatch Centers during the winter storm:. “With the impactful winter storm quickly approaching, the Indiana State Police is asking that people do not call 911 or any dispatch centers to check on road conditions. The volume of calls is expected to increase for emergencies and phone lines need to stay open. Road conditions are expected to be very poor overnight, through the day tomorrow, and possibly beyond in the lake effect areas. Several area counties are under blizzard warnings due to the high wind that will decrease visibility and make travel dangerous.”
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
22 WSBT
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
22 WSBT
Track plows and road conditions
Plows are out clearing roads. Check out the links below where you can see the location of plows in Indiana and Michigan. You can find information about snow plows in Indiana here. You can find information about snow plows in Michigan here.
22 WSBT
I-94 reopens after multiple crashes closed the highway earlier in the day on Friday
I-94 in Berrien County has reopened after being shut down for hours after multiple crashes. Early on Friday 9 semis were involved in a crash. Dispatch tells WSBT this was just one of the crashes that caused the east bound lane to be shutdown for about 12 miles from south of St. Joseph to Watervliet.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: High winds and severe drifting closes some roads in St. Joseph County
Due to high winds and severe drifting the following roads will be closed through the night of December 23. Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas Roads. Cleveland Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road. Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road. Mayflower Road from Drake Street North to the...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
22 WSBT
Road conditions to worsen as temperatures drop and snow falls
Paw Paw, Mich. — Southwest MI is expected to be one of the hardest hit areas. For several days, everyone from local police to state police and all in between have warned about driving during this storm, and now that the snow is starting to fall, things will only get worse.
22 WSBT
Winter storm impacts air travel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The big focus of our Storm Alert Team Coverage today is on the roads, but this storm is still impacting South Bend International Airport. Travelers are holding out hope to see family this weekend, despite the many cancelled and delayed flights. WSBT spoke with...
22 WSBT
17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads
A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
22 WSBT
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Samiyah Stout
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Conference is stacked with talent this year on the girls side. You know about South Bend Washington and Marian, but one team to keep on the radar is the Elkhart Lions. The Lions are lead by a shutdown junior, whose game only continues to...
Comments / 0